Two high-class tons as Peterborough Town and Oundle Town fought themselves to a standstill

Peterborough Town opener Josh Smith played on from this delivery from Oundle's Prim Patel during Saturday's Northants Premier Division draw at Milton Road. Photo David Lowndes.

Fierce Northants Premier Division rivals Oundle Town and Peterborough Town fought themselves to a standstill in a thrilling encounter at Milton Road on Saturday.

Those who believe the draw should be removed entirely from local cricket leagues would surely think again after witnessing this clash of fluctuating fortunes. Oundle dominated the first quarter of the game, but finished it hanging on to avoid defeat in a game that delivered two high-class centuries as well as some unseemly bickering as tempers worsened towards the end of the match.

The bare facts were Peterborough Town picked up the majority of the points after recovering from 133-6 to 304 all out before restricting their hosts to 235-9. Oundle didn’t shut up shop in pursuit of a mighty 50-over total until losing their eighth wicket eight overs from the end of the game. The last pair of Will Compton and an injured Jonathan Dalley survived the final four overs, rather comfortably as the city side’s pacemen landed far too many balls that were easy to leave alone.

But the result was best received in Finedon as the reigning champions collected another maximum-points haul to stretch their lead at the top to 19 points over second-placed Peterborough Town and 33 points over third-placed Oundle.

Oundle pro Waseem Akram Junior delivering one of the five balls he managed against Peterborough Town at Milton Road on Saturday. Photo David Lowndes.

The visitors managed 17 sixes in their innings with 12 them struck by pro all-rounder Hayatullah Niazi during a quite brilliant innings of 110. There was no slogging involved as the Norwegian international timed the ball beautifully from the moment he smacked the second delivery he received into a neighbouring garden. He timed the ball beautifully reaching his from just 40 balls and posting 110 from 51 balls before holing out. The ball sailed so frequently out of the ground it was incredible only one smashed car window was recorded.

It was a game-changing knock as NIazi’s side had struggled on a worn playing surface against a variety of medium and slow-paced bowlers. Oundle professional Waseem Akram junior (no relation to the Pakistani legend) was brought over to add speed to the home attack, but has barely turned his arm over because of injury. He opened here, dismissed visiting skipper David Clarke with his second ball before calling it day after five balls, retreating to field at slip while clutching his hamstring.

The city side still slumped to 21-3, and then 69-4, but the dramatic turnaround wasn’t just down to the free-wheeling Niazi. Chris Milner’s 68 was well-paced and when he went with the score on 133 Scott Howard (31, 33 balls) helped add 143 for the seventh wicket in rapid time. Niazi clubbed 24 from one over from minor counties spinner Harrison Craig and then 22 from a Mark Hodgson over, after striking the first three balls out of the ground.

Hodgson, the Oundle skipper, responded well when he opened the home innings. He feasted on some loose quick bowling to blaze to a 33-ball half century and, although receiving little meaningful support, he kept going before he was ninth man out for a superb 118 (140 balls, 18 4s, 2 sixes). Steady seamer Bashrat Hussain and slow left armer Shiv Darbar were the men responsible for slowing the run rate down.

Leicestershire staff member Alex Green finally enticed Hodgson to play on, not long after he’d taken two wickets in two balls including Harrison Craig who had hit a breezy 29. Victory looked on with the captain’s departure, but Green, who returned the best bowling figures of the day with 3-53, and Niazi’s bowling radar malfunctioned late on and a draw was accepted.

It was probably the fairest outcome with Peterborough Town now switching their attentions to another huge game as reigning champions Brentwood visit Bretton Gate for a a group final clash in the ECB Club KO on Sunday (1pm start).