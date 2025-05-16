Top local cricket sides in need of a bounce back to form

Waseem Akram Junior batting for Oundle at Finedon last weekend. Photo Finbarr Carroll.

Peterborough Town and Oundle Town seek to bounce back to form in Northants Premier Division home matches on Saturday.

The city side host Rushden & Higham at Bretton Gate a week after a disappointing defeat at Desborough Town. Desborough now visit Oundle tomorrow with the hosts smarting from a crushing defeat at reigning champions Finedon. Both matches start at 11am.

There is also LIncs Premier Division and Cambs League action locally tomorrow. There are three Rutland Division One games on Sunday and two preliminary round ties in the Stamford T20 KO Shield on Monday.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle Town v Desborough, Peterborough Town v Rushden & Higham.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Market Deeping v Lindum, Nettleham v Burghley Park, Scunthorpe v Bourne, Woodhall Spa v Spalding.

Cambs Division One (noon): Ramsey v Burwell & Exning, Wisbech v Eaton Socon.

Cambs Division Two (noon): Saffron Walden 2nds v Stamford Town.

Cambs Division Three (noon): Eaton Socon 2nds v Barnack, March v LGR, Ufford Park v Royston.

Sunday

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Barnack v Newborough, Burghley Park v Ufford Park, City CC v Werrington.

Monday

Stamford KO Shield first round (6pm): Oundle Town v City CC, Burghley Park v Stamford Town.