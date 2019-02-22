Top batsmen sign for Peterborough Town

Peterborough Town have strengthened their playing squad for 2019 with the arrival of top order batsmen Josh Smith and Nick Paskins.

The capture of teenager Smith is being seen as a real coup for Town. He was a star performer as he travelled through the Hunts County age group teams as well as a prolific run scorer at Kimbolton School.

Smith is now a member of the Leeds Bradford MCCU squad for next summer, but will be available for Town’s Northants Premier Division campaign.

Paskins has impressed the Town hierarchy at pre-season nets after moving into the area from Buckinghamshire, a minor county he has represented.

“It’s great we can attract a top local player like Josh to the club,” Town skipper David Clarke said. “He’s an exciting player to watch and an excellent all-round cricketer. I’m sure he will enjoy, and improve further, playing alongside the likes of Rob Sayer and Lewis Bruce.

“Josh was a star for Hunts throughout the age groups and scored over 1,110 runs for Kimbolton School last summer.

“Josh actually played against us for Brixworth last season hit 74. He looked very good and with him and Nick here next season we look very strong.

“Nick has been netting with us and looks a very good batsman.”

Town expect to lose young batsman Kieran Judd who has been netting with Market Deeping after a troubled time at Bretton Gate in 2018.

Town start their Premier Division season at home to Rushden on Saturday, April 27 when the ICC World Cup will be on display at Bretton Gate.

Before then they they have two pre-season friendlies on the weekend of April 13/14 when they play Notts Premier Division sides Kimberley and Plumtree away from home.

Town open their Rutland Division One season at Oundle Town on April 21.