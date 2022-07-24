Ton for skipper as Cambs dominate at Bretton Gate

Mohammed Danyaal in action

Cambs host Northumberland at Peterborough Town CC’s home base, a venue notable for some high scoring games this season, in Eastern Division Two of the NCCA Championship for three days from Sunday (11am starts).

All-rounder Mohammed Danyaal is likely to be the only home player in action for a Cambs team who have beaten Cumbria and lost to Hertfordshire in thre-day action this season.

Cambs sit fourth in a five-team division, but only 5 points adrift of Herts. Nortumberland are bottom, but they have only played one match so far.

Danyaal played as Cambs went down by six wickets in an NCCA Trophy quarter-final tie at Burwell & Exning CC last weekend.

The Town star scored just 6 of his team’s 50-over total of 229-9 and then took 0-55 in 10 overs as Cumbria strolled home with almost 3 overs to spare.

Danyaal, a former Thomas Deacon Academy and Stamford School student, made his Minor Counties debut earlier this season and has enjoyed a decent start to his Cambs career, scoring one half century and returning outstanding Trophy figures of 5-6 against Shropshire.

It’s a surprise other Town players are not involved regularly given their dominance of the local scene in recent seasons, although opening batsman Josh Smith has turned down opportunities to play.