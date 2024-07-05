Monty Panesar in action for England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images).

​An England player with 50 Test match caps is guest of honour on a special night for Peterborough Town’s young cricketers next week.

​Monty Panesar, who played 77 times for his country across all formats, will be at Bretton Gate on Friday, July 12.

The left-arm spinner will host a coaching session with ‘all-star’ children from 5.15pm before handing out the prizes at a presentation ceremony.

Panesar will then coach the Town juniors from 7pm before taking part in a Q & A in the clubhouse.

Youngsters will be able to mingle with a man who took 167 Test match wickets – 191 in total – for England. Hampton-based restaurant Maharanis will cook up a tasty curry, while a bouncy castle will also be on site!

Places on the night can be booked here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQVx2pvIpNuC8IwEOjfQ9X8Ya16NcKfHgAqvnSQtp0Iu9eaw/viewform?pli=1

ENGLAND CALL-UP

Peterborough Town fast bowler Alex Green has been called up by England Under 19s to face Sri Lanka in a Youth Test series.

t’s a first international call-up for the 17 year-old Stamford School student who is part of first-class county Leicestershire’s Academy.

Green will be part a of a 14-player squad for the series, which begins at Wormsley CC on Monday (July 8) ahead of a second game at Cheltenham from Tuesday, July 16.

CAMBS

Cambs breezed into the semi-finals of the NCCA Trophy with an 85 run win over Suffolk at Burwell & Exning CC last weekend.

Daniel Andrew top scored with 63 as Cambs posted 186 before Suffolk were dismissed for 101 in just 20 overs, so quickly there wasn’t time for Oundle Town star Harrison Craig to have a bowl.

Fellow left-arm spinner James Sykes bagged 4-14 for Cambs who host Herts in a NCCA Championship game at Bretton Gate for three days from Sunday (July 7, 11am).

The Trophy semi-final is against Norfolk at Great Witchingham CC on August 4.

*Cambs will play Surrey in their annual showcase game at Fenners, Cambridge on Sunday, July 21 (11am).

T20 FINALS

The Stamford Charity Cup T20 Final between Oundle Town and Market Deeping takes place at Ketton CC on Monday, July 8 (6pm start).