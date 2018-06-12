T20 ROUND-UP: Batsmen run riot as King’s Keys and Uppingham make Stamford Shield progress

Have your say

Batsmen ran riot in the Stamford KO Shield quarter-finals last night (June 11).

Faisal Javed (74), Shahzad Amir (57) and Zaheer Abbas (49no) all struck the ball well as King’s Keys piled up a formidable 211-2 in their 20 overs against Ufford Park.

But Ufford threatened to pull off a remarkable run chase before settling for a total of 197-7. Predictably Ross Keymer (55) was at the forefront of their performance, receiving most support from Tom Cooper (39) and Andy Larkin (37).

Uppingham also passed 200 runs in their quarter-final tie at home to Stamford, posting 204-5 before restricting their visitors to 103-9. Alex Ashwin top scored for Uppingham with 77.

Uppingham now host Bourne in the semi-finals with King’s Keys travelling to Castor. Castor and Bourne received quarter-final byes after Nassington and Market Deeping pulled out of the competition.

Stamford Town are back in action tonight (June 12) when travelling to Ketton Sports for a Stamford Charity Cup semi-final. The tie has been brought forward as Stamford host a seven-a-side tournament next week.

Ramsey host Peterborough Town in a Jaidka Cup semi-final tomorrow (June 13, 6pm). The second semi-final between Bourne and Wisbech at the Abbey Lawns has been delayed until June 20.

RESULTS:

Monday, June 11

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter-finals

Ufford Park lost to King’s Keys by 14 runs

King’s Keys 211-2 (F. Javed 74, S. Amir 57, Z, Abbas 49no).

Ufford Park 197-7 (R, Keymer 55, T. Cooper 39, A. Larkin 37).

UPPINGHAM beat STAMFORD TOWN by 101 runs

Uppingham 204-5 (A. Ashwin 77, B. Farnsworth 41).

Stamford 103-9 (A. Hulme 40no, T. Williams 29).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, June 12

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-final: Ketton Sports v Stamford Town.

Wednesday, June 13

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final: Ramsey v Peterborough Town.