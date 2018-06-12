T20 ROUND-UP: Batsmen run riot as King’s Keys and Uppingham make Stamford Shield progress

Andrew Hulme scored 40 not out for Stamford Town at Uppingham.
Andrew Hulme scored 40 not out for Stamford Town at Uppingham.
0
Have your say

Batsmen ran riot in the Stamford KO Shield quarter-finals last night (June 11).

Faisal Javed (74), Shahzad Amir (57) and Zaheer Abbas (49no) all struck the ball well as King’s Keys piled up a formidable 211-2 in their 20 overs against Ufford Park.

But Ufford threatened to pull off a remarkable run chase before settling for a total of 197-7. Predictably Ross Keymer (55) was at the forefront of their performance, receiving most support from Tom Cooper (39) and Andy Larkin (37).

Uppingham also passed 200 runs in their quarter-final tie at home to Stamford, posting 204-5 before restricting their visitors to 103-9. Alex Ashwin top scored for Uppingham with 77.

Uppingham now host Bourne in the semi-finals with King’s Keys travelling to Castor. Castor and Bourne received quarter-final byes after Nassington and Market Deeping pulled out of the competition.

Stamford Town are back in action tonight (June 12) when travelling to Ketton Sports for a Stamford Charity Cup semi-final. The tie has been brought forward as Stamford host a seven-a-side tournament next week.

Ramsey host Peterborough Town in a Jaidka Cup semi-final tomorrow (June 13, 6pm). The second semi-final between Bourne and Wisbech at the Abbey Lawns has been delayed until June 20.

RESULTS:

Monday, June 11

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter-finals

Ufford Park lost to King’s Keys by 14 runs

King’s Keys 211-2 (F. Javed 74, S. Amir 57, Z, Abbas 49no).

Ufford Park 197-7 (R, Keymer 55, T. Cooper 39, A. Larkin 37).

UPPINGHAM beat STAMFORD TOWN by 101 runs

Uppingham 204-5 (A. Ashwin 77, B. Farnsworth 41).

Stamford 103-9 (A. Hulme 40no, T. Williams 29).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, June 12

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-final: Ketton Sports v Stamford Town.

Wednesday, June 13

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final: Ramsey v Peterborough Town.