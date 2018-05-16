T20 PREVIEW: Strong side for Peterborough Town as they launch their defence of the Jaidka Cup.

Peterborough Town have named a strong side to start their defence of the Jaidka Cup against Bourne at Bretton Gate tonight (May 16, 6.15pm).

Star batsman Asim Butt has receovered from illness, while Loughborough MCCU player Hasan Azad is also included in a squad of 12 for a repeat of last year’s final.

Defeat wouldn’t mean the end for either side as two teams from a group of three qualify for the semi-finals. Market Deeping are the third team in the group.

The other tie scheduled for tonight between Ramsey and King’s Keys has been postponed as the Rams are on a stag trip in honour of skipper Michael Cafferkey.

Town: D. Clarke, K. Judd, A. Butt, H. Azad, L. Bruce, M. Milner, M. Saif, R. Kendall, D. Sayer, M. Edwards, A. Mitchell.