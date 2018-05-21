T20 PREVIEW: Bourne blasters and the Ketton Sports all stars are in action and there’s a Stamford derby at Burghley Park.

Have your say

Holders Bourne start their defence of the Stamford KO Shield against Barnack at the Abbey Lawns tonight (May 21).

It’s a tricky tie for the local T20 specialists as Barnack will have Peterborough Town’s ace opener Asim Butt in their line-up.

The all-star Ketton Sports side take on Uppingham at Pit Lane and there’s a tasty derby at Burghley Park where Stamford Town are the visitors.

Bourne are also in Jaidka Cup action on Wednesday (May 23) when a win over neighbours Market Deeping at the Abbey Lawns would secure a place in the semi-finals. Bourne beat Peterborough Town in their first group match.

Ramsey and Wisbech start their Jaidka Cup campaigns that night at Cricketfield Lane.

FIXTURES

Monday, May 21

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

(6.15pm) Bourne v Barnack, Burghley Park v Stamford Town, Ketton Sports v Uppingham.

Wednesday, May 23

JAIDKA CUP

(6pm): Bourne v Market Deeping, Ramsey v Wisbech,