T20 PREVIEW: Big hitters out in force as Stamford Charity Cup starts

Some local big hitters are on view tonight (May 14, 6.15pm) as the popular Stamford Charity Cup T20 competition gets under way.

There are three first round ties tonight with Barnack at home to Burghley Park, King’s Keys entertaining Castor and Ufford Park hosting Stamford Town.

Ketton, last season’s runners-up, have been awarded their first round tie as scheduled opponents Uffington couldn’t raise a side.Holders Nassington have a bye into the quarter-finals when they will host Uppingham on June 4.

The 2018 Jaidka Cup starts on Wednesday (May 16) when Peterborough Town are at home to Bourne in a repeat of the last two finals. King’s Keys scheduled game against Ramsey on that night has been delayed.

FIXTURES

Monday, May 14

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

First round: Barnack v Burghley Park, King’s Keys v Castor, Ufford Park v Stamford Town.

Wednesday, May 16

JAIDKA CUP

Group A: Peterborough Town v Bourne.