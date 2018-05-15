T20: King’s Keys reign supreme despite Castor captain’s defiance, Stamford take the Birch to Ufford Park, Khaliq clicks for Barnack

Emerging force King’s Keys were the big scorers in the opening round of the Stamford Charity Cup T20 event last night (May 14).

The Whittleesy-based side racked up 182-5 in their 20 overs against Castor with strong contributions from Zaheer Abbas (58), Shazaad Amir (44) and Mohammed Raheel (42).

Sam Barrett claimed 5-16 for Stamford Town against Castor.

Castor captain Reece Smith struck a defiant unbeatn 55 from just 26 deliveries in reply, but the villagers felll 35 runs short on 147-7. Tanvir Hussain claimed 3-23 for Keys.

King’s Keys now play Stamford Town in the quarter-finals after their 51-run win over Ufford Park which featured fine performances from Alex Birch (49no & 3-9) and Sam Barrett (5-16). Andy Larkin (4-30 & 33) performed well for Ufford but they were dismissed for 116 chasing 166-9.

Barnack were easy nine-wicket winners over Burghley Park after skittling their visitors for just 71. K. Khaliq bagged impressive figures of 5-16 for Barnack. Uffington conceded their tie to Ketton Sports who now meet Barnack in the quarter-finals.

RESULTS

Monday, May 14

KING’S KEYS beat CASTOR by 35 runs

King’s Keys 182-5 (Z. Abbas 58, S. Amir 44, M. Raheel 42, R. Evans 2-34, R. Smith 2-35).

Castor 147-7 (R. Smith 55no, R. Porter 29, T. Hussain 3-23).

STAMFORD TOWN beat UFFORD PARK by 51 runs

Stamford 166-9 (A. Birch 49no, S. Lem 24, C. Bore 22, A. Larkin 4-30, T. Cooper 2-31).

Ufford Park 115 (A. Larkin 33, W. Javed 29, S. Barrett 5-16, A. Birch 3-9).

BARNACK beat BURGHLEY PARK by 9 wkts

Burghley Park 71 (K. Khaliq 5-16, M. Yaseen 2-26).

Barnack 72-1 (M. Hammad 26no, A, Butt 22).

Cancelled: Ketton Sports v Uffington (Uffington conceded).

Quarter-final draw: (June 4): Barnack v Ketton Sports, King’s Keys v Stamford Town, Nassington v Uppingham, Market Deeping v Bourne.