Super Sunday for Oundle Town CC started with an England call-up
In the morning they learnt Josh Hull, a seam bowler who has played first XI cricket for the club, had been called up by England for the final two Test matches of the summer against Sri Lanka.
And in the afternoon Oundle were crowned Southern Champions in the ECB’s T20 Club KO after a dramatic couple of matches in Hampshire.
Hull’s call-up was a typically left field decision by the England set-up after paceman Mark Wood was ruled out of the rest of the summer because of injury. Olly Stone is expected to replace Wood in the Second Test at Lord’s which starts on Thursday. England won the First Test at Old Trafford by four wickets.
Hull, a former Stamford School student, is only 20 and has played just 10 first-class matches for Leicestershire. He took 1-133 in just 23 overs in the latest County Championship clash with Gloucestershire. The 6ft 7ins left armer did take five wickets for England Lions against Sri Lanka earlier in the summer.
Hull told the BBC: “It was about 9,3pm on Saturday when I got the call from (England coach) Brendon McCullum. It's a very special moment and it's come around pretty quickly. I didn't think it would happen this fast, but I am really excited to be joining them.
"I was happy with how I performed for England Lions, but I never thought it would lead to a call this early. They've got Olly Stone there as the first replacement, but it will be a great opportunity to join up and be part of that environment."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.