STAMFORD KO SHIELD: Shocks for Bourne and Kings Keys

Bourne’s hopes of a T20 trophy treble were ruined last night (June 25) by Uppingham.

Last week Bourne crushed the Leicestershire side in the semi-final of the Stamford Charity Cup but last night they were beaten by the same opponents in the semi-final of the Stamford KO Shield.

Bourne batted first and thanks in the main to an unbeaten 66 from Jordan Temple (six fours and three sixes) and knocks of 46 by Sam Harby and 42 from Quewin O’Connor they were able to post a useful 173-6.

But this time Uppingham paced their reply to perfection, reaching 177-4 in the 18th over to win by six wickets.

Their top scorer with 67 was Harry Butchart and opener Sam Hodson made 40.

Best bowler for Uppingham was Scott Green with 3-46.

Bourne were the holders and a repeat of last year’s final was on the cards as last year’s beaten finalists Kings Keys faced Castor in the other semi-final. But they lost as well as Castor won by four wickets.

Kings Keys batted first and were bowled out for 104 in 18.1 overs. Faisal Javed and Wahid Javed were their joint top scorers with 18 while Stuart Dockerill took 4-20, Ryan Evans 2-27 and Aiden Steels 2-26.

Castor then edged home at 105-6 in 19.2 overs with Reece Smith leading the way with 25 not out.

Bourne take on Ramsey in the 2018 Jaidka Cup Final at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base tomorrow (June 27, 6pm).