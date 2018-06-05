STAMFORD CHARITY T20 CUP: Leicestershire star has a blast for Stamford, Bourne’s Berry blows Deeping away, a cruise for Ketton Sports

Leicestershire first-class player Zac Chappell blasted Stamford Town into the semi-finals of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup last night (June 4).
Chappell smashed an unbeaten 103 from just 65 balls to power Stamford past Barnack’s 166-6 with 11 balls to spare. The dashing all rounder struck 10 fours and four sixes.
Fellow opener Chris Bore cracked 45 from just 22 balls, a knock that included five sixes.
Bourne midweek skipper Jack Berry was also in big-hitting form. Berry marched to the wicket with his side on 65-5 at neighbours Market Deeping and promptley smacked five maximums in an innings of 76 not out.
Bourne closed on 157-9 and then restricted Market Deeping to 120-9. Berry also bagged 3-31 with Josh Smith (49) top scoring for the home side.
Last season’s runners-up Ketton Sports eased to a seven-wicket win at King’s Keys to earn a semi-final crack at Stamford.
Joesh Mathys (4-25) and Bashrat Hussain (3-25) helped skittle Keys for just 98, a total Zeeshan Manzoor (53) demolished pretty quickly.
Bourne take on Uppingham in the other semi-final. Uppingham received a quarter-final bye after holders Nassington declined to enter the competition this season.
RESULTS:
KING’S KEYS lost to KETTON SPORTS by 7 wkts
King’s Keys 98 (W. Javed 24, J. Mathys 4-25, B. Hussain 3-25).
Ketton Sports 101-3 (Z. Manzoor 53, S. Mahmood 28no).
MARKET DEEPING lost to BOURNE by 37 runs
Bourne 157-9 (J. Berry 76no, Q. O’Connor 25, R. Bentley 24, R. Lowndes 3-42, L. Peacock 2-20, S. Perera 2-61).
Market Deeping 120-9 (J. Smith 49, L. Peacock 20no, J. Berry 31, B. Slack 2-12, S. Evison 2-23).
BARNACK lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 7 wkts
Barnack 166-6 (A. Butt 45no, K. Ikhlaq 37, A. Munir 29, U, Mirza 24, S. Prentice 2-43, S. Barrett 2-48).
Stamford Town 167-3 (Z. Chappell 103no, C. Bore 48, M. Hammad 2-22).