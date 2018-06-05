STAMFORD CHARITY T20 CUP: Leicestershire star has a blast for Stamford, Bourne’s Berry blows Deeping away, a cruise for Ketton Sports

Have your say

Leicestershire first-class player Zac Chappell blasted Stamford Town into the semi-finals of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup last night (June 4).

Chappell smashed an unbeaten 103 from just 65 balls to power Stamford past Barnack’s 166-6 with 11 balls to spare. The dashing all rounder struck 10 fours and four sixes.

Bashrat Hussain bagged four wickets for Ketton Sports at King's Keys.

Fellow opener Chris Bore cracked 45 from just 22 balls, a knock that included five sixes.

Bourne midweek skipper Jack Berry was also in big-hitting form. Berry marched to the wicket with his side on 65-5 at neighbours Market Deeping and promptley smacked five maximums in an innings of 76 not out.

Bourne closed on 157-9 and then restricted Market Deeping to 120-9. Berry also bagged 3-31 with Josh Smith (49) top scoring for the home side.

Last season’s runners-up Ketton Sports eased to a seven-wicket win at King’s Keys to earn a semi-final crack at Stamford.

Joesh Mathys (4-25) and Bashrat Hussain (3-25) helped skittle Keys for just 98, a total Zeeshan Manzoor (53) demolished pretty quickly.

Bourne take on Uppingham in the other semi-final. Uppingham received a quarter-final bye after holders Nassington declined to enter the competition this season.

RESULTS:

KING’S KEYS lost to KETTON SPORTS by 7 wkts

King’s Keys 98 (W. Javed 24, J. Mathys 4-25, B. Hussain 3-25).

Ketton Sports 101-3 (Z. Manzoor 53, S. Mahmood 28no).

MARKET DEEPING lost to BOURNE by 37 runs

Bourne 157-9 (J. Berry 76no, Q. O’Connor 25, R. Bentley 24, R. Lowndes 3-42, L. Peacock 2-20, S. Perera 2-61).

Market Deeping 120-9 (J. Smith 49, L. Peacock 20no, J. Berry 31, B. Slack 2-12, S. Evison 2-23).

BARNACK lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 7 wkts

Barnack 166-6 (A. Butt 45no, K. Ikhlaq 37, A. Munir 29, U, Mirza 24, S. Prentice 2-43, S. Barrett 2-48).

Stamford Town 167-3 (Z. Chappell 103no, C. Bore 48, M. Hammad 2-22).