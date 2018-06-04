STAMFORD CHARITY T20 CUP: Explosive quarter-final action in the A15 derby is expected

Have your say

It’s quarter-final day in the Stamford Charity Cup (June 4, 6pm).

Market Deeping host A15 neighbours Bourne in the pick of tonight’s ties, while Barnack are at home to Stamford Town and King’s Keys entertain last season’s runners-up Ketton Sports.

Holders Nassington withdrew from the competition leaving Uppingham Town with a bye into the semi-finals.

Market Deeping host holders Peterborough Town in a winner-takes-all Jaidka Cup tie on Wednesday (June 6). Ramsey host King’s Keys on that night with both teams still able to qualify.

FIXTURES

Monday, June 4.

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Quarter-finals

(6pm).

Barnack v Stamford Town, King’s Keys v Ketton Sports, Market Deeping v Bourne.

Wednesday, June 6

JAIDKA CUP

Group matches: Market Deeping v Peterborough Town, Ramsey v King’s Keys.