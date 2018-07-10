STAMFORD CHARITY CUP FINAL: Captain Jack has a blast as Bourne seal another T20 triumph.

Have your say

Captain Jack Berry was the star man as Bourne beat Stamford Town in an exciting Stamford Charity Cup Final at Market Deeping CC last night (July 9).

Berry clubbed four sixes and seven fours in a 49-ball 82 as Bourne passed Stamford’s decent T20 total of 159-7 with seven balls and five wickets to spare.

Stamford Town's Alex Birch cracked 70 from 53 balls i n the Stamford Charity Cup Final against Bourne.

Stamford missed a difficult chance to dismiss man-of-the-match Berry when he was on 40. David Greenfield (23) was the only other Bourne player to make a useful contribution with the bat.

Earlier Alex Birch had cracked 70 from 53 balls for Stamford with Simon Prentice adding 35. G. Smith (3-35) and Berry (2-36) were Bourne’s best bowlers.

It’s Bourne’s second T20 cup final win of the season having won the Jaidka Cup last month,

Stamford host the the Stamford KO Shield Final between Castor and Uppingham next Monday (July 16).

Scores

Stamford Town 159-7 (A. Birch 70, S. Prentice 35, G. Smith 3-38, J. Berry 2-36).

Bourne 160-5 (J. Berry 82, D. Greenfield 23, S. Prentice 2-38, S. Barratt 2-41).