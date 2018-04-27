SPONSORSHIP: New sponsors, new kit, new facilities at Burghley Park Cricket Club

Burghley Park Cricket Club have announced two major new sponsors for the 2018 season.

The BGL Group and Flawless Beauty have become joint kit sponsors while the former will also sponsor the popular Burghley Park cricket week in July.

Leicestershire coach Paul Nixon attended a big pre-season night for Burghley Park CC. Photo: Lee Hellwing.

Burghley Park CC’s director of cricket Chris Meadows commented: “Having all members in the same kit really creates a sense of club community. It’s great to see everyone in the same kit and sets a real tone for what we’re trying to achieve. I’d like to thank the generosity of BGL Group and Flawless Beauty Group for their support of Burghley Park Cricket Club.”

Caroline Raines, director of communications, BGL Group, added: “We’re really excited to be sponsoring BGL cricket week at Burghley Park for the first time. This is a week of fun for everyone in the heart of our community and is a great opportunity to bring local people together whilst celebrating local sporting talent.”

Burghley Park now boasts nearly 200 members, with an ever increasing junior membership. Leicestershire CCC head coach Paul Nixon, along with Meg Harrington from BGL Group and Pritpal and Arvinder Matharu from Flawless Beauty Group, were on hand to present the new kit to members.

Substantial new facility developments have taken place at the picturesque Burghley Park ground over the winter. Thanks to a £20,000 grant a net training facility has been installed. This will enable the club to continue to provide cricket for all members. With nearly 150 junior members training on Friday evenings, the facilities are vital to allow the club to continue to thrive.

Burghley Park CC's senior and junior players with guests at their kit launch and sponsorship night. Photo: Lee Hellwing.

Nixon officially opened the facility alongside Chris Gunkel, Head of UK Sales Operations for Mick George, who was also at the club to see how the grant had been invested.

The 130-year-old pavilion is also seeing updates to its facilities thanks to a £4,000 grant from the ECB which will improve the toilet facilities, as well as making them more disabled and baby friendly.

Burghley Park have also been working with Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching over the winter. With Tom Flowers providing four professional coaches, and ably supported by ECB qualified club coaches, the Friday night junior training sessions are a great sight. With a bar and bbq on hand every Friday it’s a great evening for all.

Junior training sessions start from under 5s and the club offers training for U7s, U9s, U11s, U13s and U1’s. New members are most welcome, please contact juniors@burghleypark.com for more information.

Senior training is also utilising the services of Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching and sessions take place on Tuesday evenings. Again, new members are also welcome, please contact Chris Meadows for more information at chris@burghleypark.com.