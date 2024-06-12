Spinners turned the screw for Stamford Shield T20 holders Peterborough Town, plus social team seeks Sunday friendlies

Karanpal Singh. Photo David Lowndes.

​Holders Peterborough Town eased into the semi-finals of the Stamford Shield T20 competition with a tense 17-run win over Burghley Park at Bretton Gate.

Town looked in trouble after Burghley restricted them to 140-8 in their 20 overs, but a superb bowling display, mainly from players usually found in the second team, kept the South Lincs Chmpionship title favourites at bay.

After Sreehari Subramonian had superbly run out Kiwi Chris Logan for a rapid 22, leg-spinners Karanpal Singh (2-15) and Daniel Oldham (2-18) turned the screw tightly enough to make a late 19-ball 34 from Alex Ashwin irrelevant as Burghley closed on 123-9.

Seamer Zoheb Fazil (2-16) and off spinner Lachie McMillan (2-25) also bowled well. In-form Zeeshan Manzoor (50, 42 balls) top scored for Town, while Logan claimed 3-31 for Burghley.

Zeeshan Manzoor cracked a half century for Peterborough Town against Burghley Park. Photo David Lowndes.

Town will now host Castor in a semi-final on Monday, June 24. Castor pipped City CC by 13 runs in a low-scoring quarter-final with Tom Beale (34) top scoring in their 125-6 and Ryan Evans, Reece Smith and Sumit Salkar all taking two wickets in City’s 112-8.

Josh Smith (36) and Hyatullah Niazi (34) top scored in Market Deeping’s 147 against Newborough who were shot out for just 79 in reply. James Hook (3-13) was the pick of the Deeping bowlers with Kester Sainsbury, Dan George and Reece Plowright picking up two wickets apiece. Sam Jarvis bagged 4-19 for Newborough.

Deeping will travel to Barnack in the second semi-final. They crushed Ufford Park by 89 runs after piling up 189-4 in their 20 overs.

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

The semi-finals of this T20 competition take place on Monday (June 17, 6pms starts) with Burghley Park hosting Oundle Town and Newborough entertaining Market Deeping.

FRIENDLIES WANTED

A Sunday social cricket team led by former Bharat Sports stalwart Dinesh Odedra is seeking friendlies.

They are a team of mostly veteran players who want to play twice a month at venues to be arranged.

Odedra is a director of the city’s Banyan Tree restaurant so good hospitality is guaranteed!