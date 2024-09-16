Spalding survive after last-wicket heroics, Sam shines in defeat, promotion for Orton Park

Sam Jarvis struck a ton and took five wickets for Newborough against Barnack in Rutland Division One. Photo David Lowndes.

​Spalding won their last-day survival bid in the Lincs Premier Division, thanks mainly to a last-wicket stand of 63 against relegated local rivals Long Sutton on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Spalding needed to win this game and hope they received help from elsewhere, but their prospects looked gloomy when they were reduced to 95-8 and 125-9.

But last-man Brandon Andrews promptly delivered a team top score of 38 not out, receiving good support from wicket-keeper Ethan Lawrence (32) as Spalding posted 188.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that proved 34 too many for Sutton whose challenge wilted after the dismissal of Davico Kruger for 59. Harsh Bhandari (3-22) and Nilantha Atapattu (3-28) bowled best for Spalding, with Andrews chipping in with a couple of cheap wickets, and survival was confirmed by Nettleham’s heavy defeat at Woodhall Spa.

Sam Jarvis struck a ton and took five wickets for Newborough against Barnack in Rutland Division One. Photo David Lowndes.

Bourne racked up 310-4 in their final game at Grantham and still managed to lose by three wickets which was harsh on Dan Freeman (90), Carl Wilson (82), Jonathan Cheer (57) and Corey Young (5-53).

Bourne finished sixth, two places above Market Deeping whose indifferent season ended with an eight-wicket defeat at Sleaford.

ROUND-UP

Sam Jarvis finished the Rutland Division One season with Newborough in spectacular style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karanpal Singh bowling for Peterborough Town in a 10-wicket win over Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jarvis cracked 102 in a team total of 247-4 against Barnack and followed that up with a spell of 5-35 with the ball, but Newborough were beaten by two wickets after a rain delay created a reduced target of 212.

Rain also affected Orton Park’s big Division Three finale at home to Wellingborough Indians, but a half-time abandonment was enough to give the title to the visitors and promotion to the city side.

Oliver Calpin and Jalen James each took three wickets for Orton before the match was halted.

There were more celebrations at Ketton Sports as a big 158-run win for the club’s second team over Uffington seconds secured promotion from South Lincs Division Three. Ketton Sports had already finished top of Division One helped by 964 runs at an average of 120 for Dan Hughes!

Matthew Rose (Moulton Harrox) was the leading wicket-taker in the Championship and Ayub Khattak (Falcon) was the top run scorer in Hunts Division One.