Spalding’s Nel gives Sleaford hell, Ali was great, Adnan was awesome and King James of Sawtry

Warren Nel smacked 161 not out as South Lincs Premier Division title favourites Spalding crushed rivals Sleaford seconds by 90 runs.

That was enough to top the Peterborough Telegraph merit table batting charts. Best bowling performance of the week was delivered by Bourne’s Dan Bandaranaike who bagged 8-26 in a Lincs Premier Division win over Grimsby.

Adnan Latif was in great all-round form for Sheikh 11.

Adnan Latif cracked 52 and took 5-30 as Sheikh 11 maintained top spot in Hunts Division Five with a 59-run win over Houghton & Wyton. Sam Potter (5-20) was the star as Nassington beat Blunham by 10 runs in Division Two by successfully defending a modest 103. In Division One Sam Garland returned excellent figures of 5-15 for Hampton as they hustled city rivals Orton Park out for just 64 on the way to a seven-wicket win.

Newborough stormed to the top of Division One with a 182-run win at Houghton & Wyton. Greg Rowland struck 74 not out of Newborough’s 244-7 and David Cooper (48) went past 1,000 runs for the season.

Ghazanfar Ali smacked a brilliant 126 as Division Three promotion hopefuls Falcon thrashed Orton Park seconds by 147 runs. Faheem Bhatti (64) also scored well in Falcon’s 308-5. Bretton remain clear at the top after beating Newborough seconds by 20 runs thanks mainly to Ross Hyman’s 110.

James Wiltshire cracked 113 to rescue Sawtry from early trouble in a Division Four win over Laxton at Greenfields. Wiltshire struck 17 fours and three sixes as Sawtry won by 22 runs after totalling 232-8.

BATTING

W. Nel (Spalding) *161

G. Ali (Falcon) 128

J. Wiltshire (Sawtry) 113

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 111

R. Hyman (Bretton) 110

A. Mitchell (Peterborough Town) 107

W. Horrell (Laxton) 92

J. Manton (Spalding) 89

A. Walker (Newborough 2nds) *83

J. Morgan (Market Deeping) 82

S. Evison (Bourne) 81

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 79

M. Morris (Warboys) 78

J. Chell (Stamford Town) 76

L. Bettinson (Moulton Harrox) *75

G. Rowland (Newborough) *74

S. Howard (Peterborough Town) 72

M. Wheat (Castor) 71

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 69

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 69

C. Thain (Burghley Park 2nds) 69

D. Haynes (Wisbech) *63

S. Hussain (Bretton) 63

R. Bentley (Bourne) 63

T. Mahmood (Werrington) *62

Z. Manzoor (Oundle) *62

N. Crook (Pinchbeck) 62

A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) *60

J. Castle (Ramsey 2nds) 60

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 58

J. Bolsover (Oundle) 56

L. Gaynor (Warboys) 55

C. Hercock (Newborough 2nds) 55

J. Miles (Spalding) 55

C. Morrison (Ramsey) 54

J. Howard (Bourne 2nds) *53

N. Green (Market Deeping) *52

D. Pathmanathan (Hampton 2nds) 52

C. Harris (Orton Park) 52

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 52

M. Fisher (Werrington) 50

*Denotes not out.

BOWLING

D. Bandaranaike (Bourne) 8-26

J. Corder (Ufford Park) 6-17

S. Potter (Nassington) 6-20

J. Sawyer (Spalding 3rds) 5-3

S. Garland (Hampton) 5-15

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 5-30

K. Haynes (Wisbech) 5-38