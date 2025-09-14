Smith smashes through the 1,000-run barrier in huge Peterborough Town win, champions Ramsey close in on big league place and survival now in Market Deeping's own hands

Josh Smith (left) and Chris Milner during their opening stand of 255 for Peterborough Town against Geddington. Photo Andy Dann.

It’s been a maddeningly inconsistent season for Peterborough Town with the exception of one glorious individual effort.

Opening batsmen Josh Smith smashed through the 1,000 Northants Premier Division runs barrier with a blistering innings of 174 in Town’s huge 215-run win over Geddington at Bretton Gate on Saturday.

Smith struck 22 4s and 2 6s in and innings that occupied just 129 balls. He shared an opening stand of 255 with Chris Milner who made 80. Smith now has 1105 runs in 16 innings at an average of 85. This was his 5th ton to go with 4 half centuries with one game to go at champions Finedon next weekend. Smith has scored those runs at over a run-a-ball and he has almost 450 runs more than the next highest scorer in the division.

Sadly his efforts are going to be rewarded with a second-place finish at best and even that is under threat from Oundle Town who finish their season at Geddington. Geddington were shot out for 91 in reply to the city side’s 300-6 with leg spinner Karanpal Singh bagging 4-3 after early wickets for Nick Green (3-30) and Hayatullah Niazi (2-42). Remarkably Smith has two higher scores in his Town career as he hit 180 in a game in 2019 and 177 not out in 2022.

Ben Saunders of Ramsey CC. Photo Andy Dann.

Oundle were comfortable 7-wicket winners over relegated Kettering Town yesterday with Conor Craig (4-43) and Sam Batten (64no) their star men.

Ramsey are through to a second successive East Anglian Premier Division (EAPD) play-off final. ‘The Rams’ sealed back-to-back Cambs Division One titles after scheduled final day opponents Blunham conceded the game, but that left them fresh for a play-off semi-final against Great Witchingham who finished bottom of the EAPD despite the presence of former England international Monty Panesar.

The forecast rain arrived at Cricketfield Lane in the middle of the afternoon, but only after the hosts had established a formidable position of 61-1 in 11 overs chasing 146 to see them through to a final against Norfolk League champions North Runcton on Saturday (September 20).

Mark Edwards (3-39) and Mark Saunders (2-29) did most of the damage with the ball before Ben Saunders (30no) kept Ramsey up with the necessary run rate.

After another exciting day in the Lincs Premier Division basement battle Market Deeping now have survival in their own hands after a 3-wicket win at Nettleham, a result that confirmed relegation for the hosts. Spalding are now most in peril of going down with them after rain cruelly halted their home game with Sleaford at half-time, after the local side had posted a decent total of 256. Matthew Key smacked 70 of those from just 36 balls batting at number 10.

A century from Vinura Dulsara enabled Nettleham to reach 226-7 in 44 overs, but Deeping chased it down with an over to spare with overseas star Aasher Mehmood unbeaten on 72 from just 57 balls (5 6s). Josh Smith had earlier scored 65 to go with 2 wickets during the opposition innings.

Deeping finish at home to Woodhall Spa next Saturday (September 20), while Spalding must travel to Burghley Park who went down by 1 wicket at home to Bourne on Saturday. Grimsby, who go to likely runners-up Lindum, can also still go down.

Carl Wilson’s undefeated 82 got Bourne home in the face of inspired bowling spell from Sam Potter (6-22). Bourne were 205-5 chasing 212 before Potter sparked a late collapse. Potter (43) also top scored for Burghley.

Bracebridge Heath clinched top spot by beating Lindum yesterday.