SIXES: Oundle are a six hit again

Have your say

Oundle retained their Burghley Park sixes title after a thrilling final victory over Oakham.

Oundle pipped Oakham by three runs in the final after easing past Bourne in their semi-final with two balls to spare. Oundle beat Bourne in the 2017 final.

Mark Hodgson was the star of the semi-final win scporing 49 and dismissing star Bourne batsman Joey Evison first ball.

Hodgson (26) and Conor Craig (30) top scored as Oundle reached 79-2 in the final which just proved too many for Oakham despite an unbeaten 49 from Shaun Morris.

Oakham were comfortable winners over Stamford in their semi-final.

RESULTS

SEMi-FINALS

OUNDLE 77-1 (M. Hodgson 49) beat BOURNE 76

OAKHAM 92 (S. Janes 53) beat STAMFORD TOWN 56

FINAL

OUNDLE 79-2 (C. Craig 30, M. Hodgson 26) beat OAKHAM 76 (S. Morris 49no).