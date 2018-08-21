Six of the best for Peterborough Town pair and a wonderful ton from Wisbech wicket-keeper help Cambridgeshire to victory

Six-wicket hauls from Peterborough Town spinners of the past and present and a wonderful ton from Wisbech wicket-keeper Josh Bowers led Cambridgeshire to a terrific 31-run win over Norfolk at Horsfield.

Norfolk led by 28 runs after the first innings despite 6-83 from Town’s current all-rounder Rob Sayer, but 103 (14 fours, 180 balls) from Bowers in the second innings meant Norfolk had a stiff target of 207 on a turning pitch.

Rob Sayer took six wickets in the first innings for Camabs against Norfolk.

And former Town professional Paul McMahon’s 6-60 ensured they fell short. McMahon also took three wickets in the first innings.

Cambs are now fourth in the Eastern Division after a third win in five matches, but just 10 points behind behind leaders Lincolnshire with one game to go against Suffolk at Saffron Walden starting on September 2. Suffolk are currently second.

Cambs 210 (L. Thomason 68, P. McMahon 35, C. Guest 29, J. Bowers 24) & 234 (J. Bowers 103, R. Sayer 30, J. Sykes 28, J. Williams 26).

Norfolk 238 (S. Arthurton 89, R. Sayer 6-83, P. McMahon 2-31, R. Gordon 2-40) & 175 (P. McMahon 6-60, J. Sykes 3-54).