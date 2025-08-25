Sheikh were rattled and rolled over by Royal Strikers, Hunts League ton for former Cambs captain, top-two battle leaves Championship title race on a knife edge
Leading the way was Kishorkhan Abdulazeez of Royal Strikers who made Sheikh 11 rattle and then roll over with a 7-25 burst in 9 overs in a Division Two game.
Sheikh were shot out for just 49 on the way to a two-wicket defeat at the hands of the team in second place. The title looks out of reach though with one weekend to go as leaders Ickwell need just a handful of points from their final game at Sheikh on Saturday.
The Division One bowlers in form were Ajith Mandala who bagged 5-41 for Adidda in a big win over Hampton and Haroon Bashir who picked up 5-28 for Falcon in a five-wicket success over Werrington.
Holme bowlers Samuel Wood (4-23) and Kishore Babu (4-35) wrecked the innings of Peterborough Town 3rds in Division Three. The city side made a round 100 to complete a 120-run loss. Nick Bradbury (59no) and Luke Pollard (55) made half centuries for Holme.
There was an exciting 1-wicket win for Orton Park 3rds at Ickwell 2nds in Division Four with Shakil Hussain leading the way for the city side with 81 after taking 3 wickets.
Best batting knocks of the weekend came from former Cambs Minor Counties captain Ajaz Akhtar who struck 111 for Bretton in a heavy Division Two defeat to Southill Park 2nds and Yasser Qayum who made 79 for Nassington in an easy win over Biggleswade in the same section. Vishil Patel took 4-16 and Arbas Nawaz 3-14 as Biggleswade were despatched for106.
Haroon Rehman made 72 for Peterborough Knights in a 3-wicket win over Bharat Sports in Division One.
The top two in the South Lincs Championship clashed and second-placed Moulton Harrox beat leaders Newborough by 4 wickets to set up a tense final three games of the season. The gap between the teams is now just 6 points.
It was a low-scoring clash at St Martin’s Road with David Cooper smacking 69 of Newborough’s 142. Curtis Todd claimed 5-27 for Harrox before Matthew Rose (42no) saw them home with the bat.
Orton Park kept control of Division One with an 8-wicket win at Burghley Park 2nds with Clive Evans (4-21) and Richard Morris (49no) the men in form. Castor closed in on the Division Two title by rushing to a 9-wicket victory at bottom club Spalding 2nds after dismissing their hosts for 36. Stuart Dockerill (5-5) and Reece Smith-York (4-17) bowled unchanged for Castor.
Dockerill has now taken 33 wickets at a cost of under 5 runs apiece.