Sheikh were rattled and rolled over by Royal Strikers, Hunts League ton for former Cambs captain, top-two battle leaves Championship title race on a knife edge

Stuart Dockerill has taken 33 wickets at just 5 runs apiece for Castor in South Lincs Division Two. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s been a run-laden summer as local batsman have taken full advantage of sweltering heat, but the bowlers have hit back in the Hunts League.

Leading the way was Kishorkhan Abdulazeez of Royal Strikers who made Sheikh 11 rattle and then roll over with a 7-25 burst in 9 overs in a Division Two game.

Sheikh were shot out for just 49 on the way to a two-wicket defeat at the hands of the team in second place. The title looks out of reach though with one weekend to go as leaders Ickwell need just a handful of points from their final game at Sheikh on Saturday.

The Division One bowlers in form were Ajith Mandala who bagged 5-41 for Adidda in a big win over Hampton and Haroon Bashir who picked up 5-28 for Falcon in a five-wicket success over Werrington.

Shakil Hussain has been in great form for Orton Park this summer. Photo David Lowndes.

Holme bowlers Samuel Wood (4-23) and Kishore Babu (4-35) wrecked the innings of Peterborough Town 3rds in Division Three. The city side made a round 100 to complete a 120-run loss. Nick Bradbury (59no) and Luke Pollard (55) made half centuries for Holme.

There was an exciting 1-wicket win for Orton Park 3rds at Ickwell 2nds in Division Four with Shakil Hussain leading the way for the city side with 81 after taking 3 wickets.

Best batting knocks of the weekend came from former Cambs Minor Counties captain Ajaz Akhtar who struck 111 for Bretton in a heavy Division Two defeat to Southill Park 2nds and Yasser Qayum who made 79 for Nassington in an easy win over Biggleswade in the same section. Vishil Patel took 4-16 and Arbas Nawaz 3-14 as Biggleswade were despatched for106.

Haroon Rehman made 72 for Peterborough Knights in a 3-wicket win over Bharat Sports in Division One.

The top two in the South Lincs Championship clashed and second-placed Moulton Harrox beat leaders Newborough by 4 wickets to set up a tense final three games of the season. The gap between the teams is now just 6 points.

It was a low-scoring clash at St Martin’s Road with David Cooper smacking 69 of Newborough’s 142. Curtis Todd claimed 5-27 for Harrox before Matthew Rose (42no) saw them home with the bat.

Orton Park kept control of Division One with an 8-wicket win at Burghley Park 2nds with Clive Evans (4-21) and Richard Morris (49no) the men in form. Castor closed in on the Division Two title by rushing to a 9-wicket victory at bottom club Spalding 2nds after dismissing their hosts for 36. Stuart Dockerill (5-5) and Reece Smith-York (4-17) bowled unchanged for Castor.

Dockerill has now taken 33 wickets at a cost of under 5 runs apiece.