Sayer stars as Cambridgeshire complete victory in just two days

Cambridgeshire completed a two-day win by two wickets in their Unicorns Championship match against Buckinghamshire at Fenner’s Cambridge, thanks to a brilliant spell of bowling by Rob Sayer.

Off spinner Sayer, an occasional Peterborough Town player, bagged 8-66 from 25 overs in helpful conditions as Bucks were dismissed for 165 in their second innings yesterday (August 7).

That left Cambs requiring 146 for a second win in four Eastern Division matches and they scrambled home despite reaching 88-1 at one point.

Former Peterborough Town professional Paul McMahon and ex-Cambs skipper Paul McMahon returned to the side and claimed 3-13 and 2-39. He was also unbeaten when Cambs sealed a win which lifted them, temporarily at least, into second place.

SCORES

Bucks 174 (S. Gumbs 62, S. Rippington 4-58, P. McMahon 3-13, Z. Akhtar 2-7) & 165 (R. Sayer 8-66, P. McMahon 2-39).

Cambs 194 (C. Guest 55, L. Thomason 54, N, Jeyaratnum 40, M. Khan 6-36) & 147-8 (N. Jeyaratnum 37, C. Guest 25, B. Howgego 22, M. Payne 7-44).