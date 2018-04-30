RUTLAND LEAGUE: Tom takes all 10 Stamford Town wickets, reigning champions Wisbech start with a crushing win, sixteen wickets for 130 runs at Market Deeping

Have your say

There was a remarkable individual display as the Rutland League season spluttered into life yesterday (April 29).

Aussie seamer Tom Hynes claimed all 10 Stamford Town wickets at a cost of just seven runs in a Division Two fixture at Uffington Road.

Meli Adatia claimed 5-11 for Market Deeping against Newborough.

Hynes clean bowled five of his victims, trapped two others leg before wicket and two were caught. Hynes’ figures as Stamford were shot out for 47 were 9.4-2-7-10.

Andy Hulme (16) was the only Stamford batsman to reach double figures.

Uppingham had earlier posted 200 all out. Sam Barratt bagged five wickets for Stamford.

Only four Rutland League games went ahead with reigning Division One champions Wisbech recording a crushing 173-run win over newly-promoted Weldon at Harecroft Road.

Danny Haynes struck 74 and Josh Bowers made 57 in a Wisbech total of 229-9. Brodie Ellis (4-17), Jonathan Garner (3-13) and Kieran Haynes (2-24) then helped despatch the visitors for 56.

Sixteen wickets fell for just 130 runs at Outgang Road as Market Deeping pipped Newborough by four wickets in a Division Two clash.

Meli Adatia claimed 5-11 as Newborough were shot out for 62. James Hook’s 31 not out eventually saw Deeping home.

Loddington & Mawsley beat Stewart & Lloyds in Division Three in the only other Rutland game to take place.

