RUTLAND LEAGUE: Rowe sets up Ketton Sports big win at Barnack, Peterborough Town race to victory at Bourne, tons for Wisbech and King’s Keys’ men

Peter Rowe was the star man as Ketton Sports won the big game in Rutland Division One at Barnack yesterday (July 8).

Rowe top scored with 91 in Ketton’s 213 and claimed 3-18 in Barnack’s 110 all out including they key wickets of Ajaz Akhtar and Asim Butt.

Ajaz Akhtar bowling for Barnack against Ketton Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rowe put on 122 for the first wicket with Shakaar Mahmood (40), but from 149-1 Ketton’s innings fell away rather with Barnack possibly regretting the late introduction of Amir Munir who bagged 6-16 from four overs and five balls.

But 213 proved plenty as Barnack collapsed from 78-2 with Iresh Saxena (3-24) helping Rowe run through the lower order. Akhtar top scored with 52.

The win pushed Ketton up to second behind Barnack. Bourne dropped to third after fielding just 10 men against Peterborough Town at the Abbey Lawns.

Seventeen year-old off-spinner Mohammed Saif claimed 5-37 as Bourne were dismissed for 131 and Town took just 16 overs and one ball to chase that target down.

Shakaar Mahmood batting for Ketton Sports at Grantham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Alex Mitchell struck six fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 54. Jack Berry returned the unusual bowling figures of 8-0-77-4.

Reigning champions Wisbech are up to fourth as big hitters Josh Bowers (105) and Gary Freear (64) pushed them up to 264 at Weldon, a score which led to a 155 run win.

And Usman Sadiq cracked a brilliant 101 for King’s Keys to set up a 66-run win at Grantham. Mohammed Saad Anjum struck 57 in the city side’s 196 all out.

Zaheer Abbas (4-45) bowled well in Grantham’s 230.

RESULTS

Sunday, July 8

BARNACK lost to KETTON SPORTS by 103 runs

Ketton Sports 213 (P. Rowe 91, S. Mahmood 40, A. Munir 6-16).

Barnack 110 (A. Akhtar 52, A, Butt 21, P. Rowe 3-18, I. Saxena 3-24, S. Mahmood 2-28).

BOURNE lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 6 wkts

Bourne 131 (Q. O’Connor 36, S. Evison 27, M. Saif 5-37, C. Parnell 2-18).

Town 133-4 (A. Mitchell 54no, D. Clarke 32no, C. Milner 23, H. Azad 20, J. Berry 4-77).

GRANTHAM lost to KING’S KEYS by 66 runs

King’s Keys 290 (U. Sadiq 101, M. Anjum 57, S. Amir 36, T. Hussain 30).

Grantham 230-9 (R. Carnelley 68, M. Wing 65, Z. Abbas 4-45, S. Chuadhary 2-14, T. Hussain 2-57).

Weldon lost to WISBECH by 155 runs

Wisbech 264 (J. Bowers 105, G. Freear 64, D. Haynes 34, Z. Gillies 5-45).

Weldon 109 (D. Oldfield 3-3, J. Dunning 3-43).