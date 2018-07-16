RUTLAND LEAGUE: Reigning champions Wisbech bully Peterborough Town’s kids, while Ketton Sports move to the top

Have your say

Reigning champions Wisbech showed no mercy to an understrength Peterborough Town team in a Rutland Division clash yesterday (July 15).

Town had commitments in the National Club KO competition so sent a young team to Harecroft Road where they promptly suffered in the son.

Danny Haynes struck 96 for Wisbech against Peterborough Town.

Danny Haynes (96) and Wian Pretorius (61) scored best in Wisbech’s 282-5 before Town were shot out for 56 in just 12 overs and one ball. Brodie Ellis (5-11) did the bulk of the damage in just three overs.

Title favourites Ketton Sports took over at the top of the table with a convincing eight-wicket win at Grantham where Shakaar Mahmood (96 & 4-60) and Pete Rowe (51 & 5-13) were the stars of the show.

King’s Keys won by default after scheduled opponents Weldon failed to raise a side.

RESULTS

Sunday, July 16

GRANTHAM lost to KETTON SPORTS by 8 wkts

Grantham 169 (R. Carnelley 84, P. Rowe 5-13, S. Mahmood 4-60).

Ketton 171-2 (S. Mahmood 96, P. Rowe 51).

WISBECH beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 226 runs

Wisbech 282-5 (D. Haynes 96, W. Pretorius 61. J. Bowers 32, D. Stannard 22, K. Hussain 2-32, S. Subramonian 2-32).

Peterborough Town 56 (B. Ellis 5-11, J. Dunning 2-10, K, Haynes 2-11).