RUTLAND LEAGUE: Reigning champions Wisbech bully Peterborough Town’s kids, while Ketton Sports move to the top

Reigning champions Wisbech showed no mercy to an understrength Peterborough Town team in a Rutland Division clash yesterday (July 15).
Town had commitments in the National Club KO competition so sent a young team to Harecroft Road where they promptly suffered in the son.
Danny Haynes (96) and Wian Pretorius (61) scored best in Wisbech’s 282-5 before Town were shot out for 56 in just 12 overs and one ball. Brodie Ellis (5-11) did the bulk of the damage in just three overs.
Title favourites Ketton Sports took over at the top of the table with a convincing eight-wicket win at Grantham where Shakaar Mahmood (96 & 4-60) and Pete Rowe (51 & 5-13) were the stars of the show.
King’s Keys won by default after scheduled opponents Weldon failed to raise a side.
RESULTS
Sunday, July 16
GRANTHAM lost to KETTON SPORTS by 8 wkts
Grantham 169 (R. Carnelley 84, P. Rowe 5-13, S. Mahmood 4-60).
Ketton 171-2 (S. Mahmood 96, P. Rowe 51).
WISBECH beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 226 runs
Wisbech 282-5 (D. Haynes 96, W. Pretorius 61. J. Bowers 32, D. Stannard 22, K. Hussain 2-32, S. Subramonian 2-32).
Peterborough Town 56 (B. Ellis 5-11, J. Dunning 2-10, K, Haynes 2-11).