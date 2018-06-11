RUTLAND LEAGUE: Mighty Manzoor’s career best keeps Ketton Sports perfect, four wins in a row for Barnack, Oundle’s Craig smashes Peterborough Town bowlers, Bourne ‘Cheer-ed’ on to victory

Ketton Sports maintained the only unbeaten record in Rutland Division One yesterday (June 10) thanks to an oustanding spell of bowling from Zeeshan Manzoor.

Manzoor, who is more renowned for his big-hitting exploits with the bat, claimed a career-best 7-14 with his off-spinners as reigning champions Wisbech Town were shot out for just 66 at Pit Lane.

Mohammed Hammad finished 80 not out as Barnack beat Weldon.

Ketton looked vulnerable at half-time having been dismissed for a modest 148 themselves. Manzoor made 30 of those, although Martin Underwood’s 43 edged the batting honours.

Ketton are still chasing leaders Barnack who made it four wins in a row with a smooth seven-wicket success at home to Weldon. Weldon posted a decent 212-6, but an unbeaten 80 from overseas star Mohammed Hammad and 65 from bang in-form Asim Butt ensured the run chase was a comfortable one.

Bourne are close by in third place after crushing King’s Keys by 147 runs at the Abbey Lawns. Sam Evison (82), Pete Morgan (81) and Quewin O’Connor (71no) all scored well in Bourne’s 45-over score of 277-8 before Colin Cheer (5-18) smashed through the top of the King’s Keys order.

Shokat Ali blasted a defiant late 55 for Keys while Tahir Ali (4-37) bowled well for the Whittlesey-based side.

Oundle Town’s Conor Craig was in blistering form against Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate. Craig thrashed an unbeaten 84 from just 52 balls to power Oundle past Peterborough’s 179-7 with five wickets and almost 20 overs to spare. He received strong support from Pete Foster (50).

Sixteen year-old Danny Malik enjoyed a fine game for Peterborough against his former club stroking 69 and taking 3-28. Peterborough collected enough bonus points to overtake inactive Grantham at the bottom of the table.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 10

Division One

BARNACK beat WELDON by 7 wkts

Weldon 212-6 (J. McLellan 78, C. McAlinden 67, M. Yaseen 3-34).

Barnack 216-3 (M. Hammad 80no, A. Butt 65, K. Ikhlaq 34no).

BOURNE beat KING’S KEYS by 147 runs

Bourne 277-8 (S. Evison 82, P. Morgan 81, Q. O’Connor 71no, J. Temple 38, T. Ali 4-37, S. Amir 2-65).

King’s Keys 130 (Shokat Ali 55, S. Amir 29, C. Cheer 5-18, J. Berry 3-45).

Ketton Sports beat Wisbech by 82 runs

Ketton 148 (M. Underwood 43, Z. Manzoor 30, D. Haynes 3-28, J. Dunning 2-27, W. Pretorius 2-27).

Wisbech 66 (Z. Manzoor 7-14).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to OUNDLE by 5 wkts

Peterborough 179-7 (D. Malik 69, C. Milner 37, M. Danyaal 27, S. Gerry 3-55, L. Fresen 2-27).

Oundle 181-5 (C. Craig 84no, P. Foster 50, M. Hodgson 28, D. Malik 3-28, M. Saif 2-63).