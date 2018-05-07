RUTLAND LEAGUE: Karanpal keeps his cool as Peterborough Town win a thriller, Bourne thump Oundle again, King’s Keys rule, Ketton Sports are dominant, but star man ruled out for the season

Peterborough Town won a thrilling Rutland Division One clash with reigning champions Wisbech Town at Bretton Gate yesterday (May 6).

Fifteen-year-old Karanpal Singh was Town’s last over hero striking the only two balls he faced for four and two to give the city side victory with two balls to spare.

Jordan Temple struck 66 for Bourne at Oundle.

Wisbech looked to have made a decisive blow from the second ball of the final over when Kieran Haynes trapped David Clarke lbw for 97, but Karanpal kept his nerve to see Town home.

Earlier Josh Bowers had cracked 77 for Wisbech in their competitive 45-over total of 209-6. Karanpal had started the day by picking up two wickets with his off-spin.

Kieran Judd (36) and Alex Mitchell (27) offered most batting support to Clarke.

For the second time in three weeks Bourne beat Oundle by eight wickets despite being set a victory target over 200.

Ketton Sports star Tom Sole will miss the rest of the season with a fractured ankle.

Pete Foster followed his 120 at Bourne with 60 for Oundle yesterday at Milton Road. The home side’s 207 proved inadequate though as Jordan Temple (66), Sam Evison (59no) and Quewin O’Connor (43) all found form as Bourne won with almost five overs to spare.

Evison also scored a ton when the teams met a fortnight ago. Ben Slack took 4-51 for Bourne yesterday.

Bourne and Ketton Sports are tied at the top with two wins from two matches apiece.

Zeeshan Manzoor smacked a big ton and Matt Bird was among the wickets as Ketton saw off Grantham by 60 runs at Pit Lane yesterday, while King’s Keys won their first match at Division One level at fellow promoted side Weldon after amassing 242-9.

It wasn’t all good news for Ketton Sports though. Star man Tom Sole, a Scotland international with a Northants attachhment, has been ruled out for the season with after fracturing an ankle during a pre-match warm-up with his Northants League side Finedon.

Former Peterborough Town and Oundle player Bashrat Hussain made his Ketton Sports debut yesterday.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 5

Division One

KETTON SPORTS beat GRANTHAM by 60 runs

Ketton 266-2

Grantham 206-9

(Full details to follow)

OUNDLE lost to BOURNE by 8 wkts

Oundle 207 (P. Foster 60, H. Craig 28, A. Cunningham 26, B. Slack 4-51, R. Bentley 2-12, A. Cornwell 2-34).

Bourne 210-2 (J. Temple 66, S. Evison 59no, Q. O’Connor 43, P. Morgan 20no, J. Charlton 2-23).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat WISBECH by 2 wkts

Wisbech 209-6 (J. Bowers 77, D. Stannard 27, D. Haynes 23, R. Howell 21, W. Pretorius 20,

K. Singh 2-39, M. Milner 2-60).

Peterborough Town 210-8 (D. Clarke 97, K. Judd 36, A. Mitchell 27, G. Freear 3-51, K. Haynes 3-57).

WELDON lost to KING’S KEYS

(Details to follow)