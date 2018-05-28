RUTLAND LEAGUE: First wins for Oundle and Weldon, first defeats for Peterborough Town and King’s Keys

It was a day (May 27) of firsts in Rutland Division One.

Oundle and Weldon collected their first wins of the season while there were first defeats for Peterborough Town and King’s Keys.

King’s Keys have hired a dashing fast bowler for their first campaign at this level and Mohammed Waqas initially had hosts Barnack in trouble on his debut by taking three quick wickets.

But Yasir Mirza (44), Asim Butt (40) and Mo Yaseen (30) led a spirited recovery to 202 6 in 45 overs.

And once dangerous opener Usman Sadiq had been dismissed for 36 the visitors collapsed to 119 all out with Yaseen and Ajaz Akhtar claiming four wickets apiece.

Oundle’s five-wicket win over Grantham at Milton Road was a personal triumph for Jack Bolsover who followed a spell of 4-27 with 40 not out. Openers Mark Hodgson (59) and Peter Foster (32) also batted well as Oundle chased down Grantham’s 168.

Weldon caused the shock of the day by pipping Peterborough Town by 16 runs in a low-scoring game.

Sixteen year-old Mohammed Saif (5-17) looked to have spun Town to victory as the home side slumped to 122 all out in just 24 overs and one ball.

But Town’s innings was even shorter using up just 23 overs and four balls in making 106. Alex Mitchell came in low down to make 43 and ensure some respectability after three of the first four batsmen fell for ducks.

RESULTS

Sunday, May 27

Oundle beat Grantham by 5 wkts

Grantham 168 (J. Bolsover 4-27).

Oundle 171-5 (M. Hodgson 59, J. Bolsover 40no, P. Foster 32).

BARNACK beat KING’S KEYS by 83 runs

Barnack 202-6 (Y. Mirza 44, A. Butt 40, M. Yaseen 30, M. Waqas 4-33)

King’s Keys 119 (U. Sadiq 36, A. Akhtar 4wkts, M. Yaseen 4 wkts).

WELDON beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 16 runs

Weldon 122 (M. Saif 5-17, J. Smith 3-37).

Town 106 (A. Mitchell 43).