RUTLAND LEAGUE: Barnack bounce to the top after third straight win, Freear in form for Wisbech, second string Oundle beaten

Surprise package Barnack have hit the top of Rutland Division One after picking up three wins on the spin.

Barnack, who avoided relegation on the final day of last season, beat Grantham by eight wickets yesterday (June 3) despite being set a stiff victory target of 225 in 45 overs.

Asim Butt in action for Barnack.

Mohammaed Hammad (80no), Yasir Mirza (62) and Asim Butt (44no) made light work of the run chase to push Barnack to the top of the table.

Gary Freear cracked an 89-ball 104 as reigning champions Wisbech Town recovered from 25-4 to beat Bourne by 50 runs.

Freear struck 14 fours and two sixes to push Wisbech up to 207-7 and Bourne were always struggling in reply closing on 159-9. Freear and Joe Dunning both collected three wickets.

Oundle’s first-team were in Northants T20 Championship action yesterday so it was a second XI beaten by 77 runs by Weldon at Milton Road. Joe Charlton returned excellent figures of 6-47 in Weldon’s 226 all out.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 3

BARNACK beat GRANTHAM by 8 wkts

Grantham 224-8 (R. Carnelley 110, A. Munir 3-55, A. Majeed 2-49, A. Akhtar 2-54).

Barnack 225-2 (M. Hammad 80no, Y. Mirza 62, A. Butt 44no, A. Akhtar 28).

OUNDLE lost to WELDON by 77 runs

Weldon 226 (J. Charlton 6-47, S. Gerry 2-21, W. Connellan 2-24).

Oundle 149

Wisbech beat Bourne by 50 runs

Wisbech 209-7 (G. Freear 104, T. Dunning 29, B. Woodward 3-63, B. Slack 2-23).

Bourne 159 (Q. O’Connor 32, B. Woodward 24no, T. Dixon 24, B. Slack 23, G. Freear 3-28, J. Dunning 3-41, A. Whittaker 2-27).