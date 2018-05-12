ROUND-UP: Peterborough Town’s back-up boys perform well, Kettleborough classy and Craig quality for Oundle, Berry blitz for Bourne, Dave digs in for Stamford, Tommy Cooper has fun at Ufford Park

Untimely rain arrived to ruin some nicely poised local league matches today (May 12), including the Northants Premier Division games involving Peterborough Town and Oundle Town.

Peterborough Town were pleased to restrict reigning champions Old Northamptonians to 184-8 in their 50 overs after the home side had threatened to flay an understrength bowling attack at Billing Road.

Ashley Killingsworth bowling for Castor against Stamford.

Town were missing three key bowlers, but back-up boys Matt Milner (3-34) and Richard Kendall (2-45) delivered terrific 14 over spells of slow bowling to keep the home side in check. Kendall claimed the prize scalp of former first-class player Rob White for 40 before Vansh Bajaj chipped in with a couple of late wickets.

The weather denied Town the chance to respond and it was the same for Northampton Saints who had been set a stiff target of 237 by Oundle at Milton Road.

Oundle’s tally was built around a high-class knock of 112 not out by opener James Kettleborough who carried his bat throughout a 46-over innings, and an explosive 59 from close season recruit Conor Craig.

Craig only faced 50 balls and whacked five sixes in a fifth-wicket stand of 88 with Kettleborough.

Liam Dave on the attack for Stamford at Castor. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne’s batsmen were in free-scoring form in their Lincs Premier Division clash with Woodhall Spa at the Abbey Lawns. Opener Jack Berry clubbed 69 from just 42 balls (10 fours, two sixes) and Jordan Temple (79) and Carl Wilson (54no) also scored well as Bourne piled up 297-6 in their 50 overs. Sri Lankan Test cap Prasanna Jayawardena claimed four wickets for Woodhall who didn’t get the chance to bat because of the rain.

Market Deeping’s match at Lincoln lasted longer than most, but the locals had started to struggle at 100-5 chasing 202-9 when the abandonment arrived.

The Cambs Division One match at Histon against March Town lasted just 20 overs, while in Division Two Stamford were labouring at 113-7 from 33 overs and a ball when play was halted. Opener Liam Dave (42no) was still going, defying another fine spell of bowling from teenager Stuart Dockerill (3-12 from 10 overs).

The battle of the top two in Division Two were also thwarted by rain which was tough on Ufford Park who had picked up an early Blunham wicket after reaching 229-8 in their own 48 overs. Tom Cooper was the Ufford Park star smacking five sixes in his 75 after decent knocks from skipper Ross Keymer (48) and Andy Larkin (33).

SCORES

Saturday, May 12

(All matches abandoned)

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

Old Northamptonians 184-8, 50 overs (R. White 40, A. Basra 40, M. Milner 3-34, R. Kendall 2-45, V. Bajaj 2-25) v Peterborough Town.

Oundle 237, 46 overs (J. Kettleborough 112no, C. Craig 59, P. Foster 25, S. Zaib 6-46) v Northampton Saints

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne 297-6, 50 overs (J. Temple 79, J. Berry 69, C. Wilson 54no, R. Bentley 42, Q. Connor 21, P. Jayawardene 4-60) v Woodhall Spa

Lincoln 202-9, 50 overs (W. Taylor 50no, A. Sharp 4-71, S. Perera 2-37, D. George 2-25).

Market Deeping 100-5, 27.5 overs (D. Sargeant 47, J. Hook 21no).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

March 113-3, 20 overs (J. Hilliard 40no, S. Rajaguru 25) v Histon

Division Two

Stamford 113-7, 33.1 overs (L. Dave 42no, S. Dockerill 3-12, R. Evans 2-15) v Castor

Ufford Park 229-8, 48 overs) (T. Cooper 75, R. Keymer 48, A. Larkin 35. A. Munir 20, M. Cotterill 5-42).

Blunham 12-1, 2 overs.