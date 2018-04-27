ROUND-UP: Perfect start for new Spalding skipper and all the top individual performers are recognised in the first Merit Table of the season

It was a perfect start to the season for new Spalding captain Josh Newton who cracked 103 not out as Boston seconds were beaten by 160 runs in the South Lincs Premier Division (April 21).

Joseph Broomfield (70) also scored well.

Sam Evison cracked 104 not out for Bourne against Oundle.

Bowlers Greg Rowland (4-20) and Vamshi Parvathaneni (3-8) helped Newborough Bulls start the Hunts Division One season in great style with a 98-run win at Burghley Park. The hosts were skittled for just 71 replying to Newborough’s 169. Dinesh Swaminathan bagged 4-35 for Burghley. In Division Three Ramsey thirds were handsome 131-run winners over King’s Keys. TJ Harding (55 & 3-15) was Ramsey’s all-round star.

Teenager Danny Iqbal cracked a ton for Peterborough Town as the club’s second team beat Orton Park by 138 runs in Rutland Division Four. Iqbal finished unbeaten on 101 of Town’s 240-6.

Nassington seconds and Benefield fought out a thrilling Division Four tie. Chris Stokes (51) and John Ironmonger (42) scored best in Benefield’s 193-9 and Ironmonger (4-39) also bowled well as Nassington were dismissed for 193 after a run out from the first ball of the final over. Asif Ali was left stranded on 65 not out for Nassington, for whom Mehtab Anwar struck 50. Amish Patel (4-22) bowled well for Nassington.

All the last week’s best batsmen and bowlers are included in the first Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table of the season. To qualify a batsman must score 50 or more and a bowler must take five wickets or more. Only one entry in each list per individual is permitted.

BATTING

P. Foster (Oundle Town) 120

S. Evison (Bourne) *104

J. Newton (Spalding) *103

L. Davis (Ketton Sports 2nds) *101

D. Iqbal (P’boro Town 2nds) *101

Z. Manzoor (Oundle) 100

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 98

R. Dunn (Bourne 2nds) *96

R. Bainborough (Market Deeping 2nds) *84

T. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 78

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 71

J. Broomfield (Spalding) 70

A. Ali (Nassington 2nds) *65

M. Bird (Ketton Sports 2nds) *62

R. Bapodra (Ufford Park) 62

M. Yasir (Barnack) 57

TJ Harding (Ramsey 3rds) 55

M. Underwood (Ketton Sports 2nds) 54

J. Miller (Ketton Sports) *53

C. Wilson (Bourne) 53

C. Stokes (Benefield) 51

A. Hulme (Stamford) 50

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 50

M. Anwar (Nassington 2nds) 50

* Denotes not out

Bowling

T. Sole (Ketton Sports) 6-61

J. Hook (Market Deeping) 5-21

J. Neville (Ufford Park) 5-34

A. Ahzar (Welby Cavaliers) 5-56