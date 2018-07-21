ROUND-UP: Perera plunders more wickets for Market Deeping, Houston gives Bourne a big problem, Brandon bashes March to victory, Aussie Jake on song for Ramsey

Sachithra Perera continued his superb first season for Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division today (July 21).

The Sri Lankan leg spinner bagged 7-41 to set up an emphatic eight-wicket win at Louth. Perera is the leading wicket taker in the division with 39.

James Hook struck 60 not out for Market Deeping at Louth.

It was a second win in a row for Deeping who made light work of Louth’s 144. James Hook (60no) and David Thomas (42no) adding an unbroken 83 for the third wicket.

As an added bonus for Deeping they moved above neighbours Bourne who were crushed by unbeaten leaders Bracebridge Heath by 120 runs at the Abbey Lawns.

Brett Houston delivered Bourne’s biggest problem with a run-a-ball 121 as Bracebridge rattled up 253-9. Jack Berry’s 54 for Bourn occupied just 55 balls and included three sixes, but Bourne fell away from 87-2 to 133 all out.

In Cambs Division One Brandon Phillips hogged the local limelight with a remarkable innings against fading title challengers Eaton Socon.

Saranga Rajaguru took four wickets for March against Eaton Socon.

Phillips marched to the wicket with his side 15-3 and promptly smacked 93 from just 60 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. March still only finished on 138 - Samuel Clarke (11) was the only other March man to reach double figures, but it proved a winning score as Socon were despatched for 120. Saranga Rajaguru claimed four wickets for March.

Ramsey Aussie Jake Towerton struck 90 in Ramsey’s 68-run win at Waresley, but Danny Haynes’ 74 for Wisbech proved in vain at league leaders Saffron Walden who reached their victory target of 231 with five wickets in hand.

Castor, Stamford Town and Ufford Park were all well beaten in Division Two.

RESULTS

Lincs Premier Division

BOURNE lost to BRACEBRIDGE HEATH by 120 runs

Bracebridge Heath 253-9 (B. Houston 121, C. Cheer 3-46, J. Berry 3-50, T. Dixon 2-45).

Bourne 133 (J. Berry 54, A. Moor 5-58).

LOUTH lost to MARKET DEEPING by 8 wkts

Louth 144 (P. Martin 60, S. Perera 7-41, M. Adatia 3-25).

Market Deeping 145-2 (J. Hook 60no, D. Thomas 42no, D. Gillett 21).

Cambs Division One

March Town beat Eaton Socon by 18 runs

March 138 (B. Phillips 93, J. Dawborn 5-27).

Eaton Socon 120 (M. Pickard 55no, S. Rajaguru 4-42, C. Young 2-16, A. Wright 2-29, S. Brahambhatt 2-32) .

Saffron Walden beat Wisbech Town by 5 wkts

Wisbech 230 (D. Haynes 74, J. Williams 45, J. Bowers 30, R. Howell 27).

Saffron Walden 232-5 (J. Sneath 88no, J. Williams 2-9).

Waresley lost to Ramsey by 68 runs

Ramsey 278-9

Waresley 210

Division Two

Castor lost to St Ives by 71 runs

St Ives 192 (C. Dockerill 5-40).

Castor 121 (M. Wheat 28, S. Farooq 23no).

Thriplow beat Stamford Town by 91 runs

Thriplow 223

Stamford 132

Ufford Park lost to HuntingdoN by 217 runs

Huntingdon 307-9 (G. Hudson 136no).

Ufford Park 90