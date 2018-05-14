ROUND-UP: National glory for Peterborough Town thanks to masterful display in the field, seven-wicket spree for magical Shazaad

Peterborough Town’s army of young players and new recruits continue to deliver success to Bretton Gate.

For yesterday’s (May 13) National Club KO match against old foes Banbury at Bretton Gate, Town were without star men Asim Butt, Rob Sayer and Lewis Bruce.

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke was caught out off this loose shot against Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

It didn’t matter. The city emerged victorious by 19 runs in a tense second round encounter, first recovering from 28-4 to post 141-8 in their 40 overs and then by producing a masterful bowling display, one superbly handled by captain David Clarke, to keep talented opponents in check.

Town suffered the worst of the batting conditions on a damp track, but 16 year-old Danyaal Malik (37) and David Sayer (38) added 79 for the fifth wicket to give their side a defendable score.

Malik is a stylish left-hander who displayed great patience alongside his more experienced partner. Boundaries were rare but crease occupation was important on a slow scoring day.

And Banbury found batting just as difficult. Mark Edwards claimed two wickets in two balls early on, Jamie Smith collected his first wicket of the summer before another 16 year-old off spinner Mohammed Saif returned outstanding figures of 2-13 from eight overs. Matt Milner’s 1-13 from eight overs completed a terrific weekend for another slow bowler.

Alex Mitchell hits out for Peterborough Town against Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Banbury were never ahead of the game and it was Edwards who returned to rush them to defeat with two wickets in the 39th overs.

Town now travel to reigning Home Counties League champions Henley in the third round on June 3.

There was embarrassment for the Rutland League as the only scheduled Division One fixture yesterday between top two Ketton Sports and Bourne was postponed as no official umpires at Pit Lane.

King’s Key’s beat Ufford Park in the first round of the John Wilcox Trophy thanks to a devastating spell of bowling from Shazaad Amir who claimed 7-14 from nine overs.

Matt Smith did resist making 44 of Ufford’s 97, but King’s Keys eased home despite a 5-21 spell from Sandeep Dahiya.

Scores

Sunday, May 13

NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Second round

Peterborough Town 141-8 (D. Sayer 38, D. Malik 37).

Banbury 122 (M. Edwards 4-32, M. Saif 2-15).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

John Wilcox Trophy

First round

KING’S KEYS beat UFFORD PARK by 4 wkts

Ufford Park 97 (M. Smith 44, S. Amir 7-14).

King’s Keys 100-6 (S. Chaudhary 46, Sajjad Ali 22, S. Dahiya 5-21).