ROUND-UP: National glory for Peterborough Town, 10-man Oundle inspired by Kettleborough in county T20

Peterborough Town reached an area final in the National Club Championships for the second season in a row yesterday (June 3).

A unbeaten ton from skipper David Clarke and four wickets for 16 year-old off-spinner Mohammed Saif helped secure a superb 33-run win at ECB Home Counties champions Henley to book a final date against High Wycombe or Horspath who play next Sunday (June 10). High Wycombe beat Town in the area final last year.

James Kettleborough was in great form for Oundle again at Brixworth.

Town travelled without key players Asim Butt, Lewis Bruce and Rob Sayer, but Clarke has looked in prime touch this summer and he bagged his second ton of the year by batting through the city side’s 40 overs for 101 not out.

He dominated an opening stand of 51 with Kieran Judd (18) and than added 104 for the sixth wicket with David Sayer after Town had slumped to 96-5.

Sayer struck two sixes in his unbeaten 50. Clarke stroked 10 fours in his century.

Henley started brightly reaching 55-0, but slow bowlers Saif, Vansh Bajaj and Matt Milner picked up seven wickets between them. Saif did best with 4-29 from eight overs.

Mohammed Saif bagged 4-27 for Peterborough Town at Henley.

Oundle Town were in Northants T20 Championship action at Brixworth where they recorded one win and one defeat despite travelling with only 10 men.

Oundle lost badly to the host club after mustering just 106, but they smashed Geddington by eight wickets thanks to a stellar all-round display from James Kettleborough.

Kettleborough returned remarkable T20 figures of 5-7 as Geddington were restricted to 100-8 and then struck 50 not out to steer Oundle to an eight-wicket success.

All three teams in the group finished with one win apiece so net run rate will determine who advances to finals day.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 3

NATIONAL CLUB KO

Third round

HENLEY lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 33 runs

Town 200-5 (D. Clarke 101no, D. Sayer 50no).

Henley 167-9 (M. Saif 4-29, V. Bajaj 2-32).

NORTHANTS T20 CHAMPIONSHIP

BRIXWORTH beat OUNDLE by 6 wkts

Oundle 106 (H. Craig 22no, M. Hodgson 20).

Brixworth 109-4.

OUNDLE beat GEDDINGTON by 8 wkts

Geddington 100-8 (J. Kettleborough 5-7).

Oundle 102-2 (J. Kettleborough 50no, P. Foster 25no).