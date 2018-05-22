ROUND-UP: Holders Bourne survive opening blitz, Stamford Town win the derby, Uppingham upset Ketton Sports

Have your say

Holders Bourne moved into the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Cup, but only after an anxious night against Barnack at the Abbey Lawns (May 21).

Heavy scoring from Sam Evison (64), Jack Berry (39) and Quewin O’Connor (38) pushed Bourne up to 168-7 in their 20 overs.

Shakaar Mahmood made 48 for Ketton Sports against Uppingham.

But Barnack openers Usman Mirza (64) and Mohammed Hammad (57) got their side off a fine start which their teammates couldn’t sustain. The visitors finishing 11 short on 157-5.

Bourne will now play Market Deeping in the quarter-finals.

Stamford Town won by six-wickets in a derby clash at Burghley Park. Skipper Tom Williams was unbeaten on 55 when victory was completed, while James Ferrow (3-32 & 30no) delivered a fine all-round display.

Uppingham upset Ketton Sports by four wickets at Pit Lane after restricting the home side to 114-8. Shakaar Mahmood (48) top scored for Ketton and Pete Rowe (32 & 4-18) also performed well.

Quarter-final draw (June 11): Bourne v Market Deeping, Uppingham v Stamford Town, Castor v Nassington, King’s Keys v Ufford Park.

RESULTS

Monday, May 21

Stamford KO Shield

First round

BOURNE beat BARNACK by 11 runs

Bourne 168-7 (S. Evison 64, J. Berry 39, Q. O’Connor 38).

Barnack 157-5 (U. Mirza 64, M. Hammad 57, S. Evison 2-29, B. Slack 2-40).

BURGHLEY PARK lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 6 wkts

Burghley Park 125-7 (G. Holmes 31, J. Ferrow 3-32, A. Birch 2-18).

Stamford 129-4 (T. Williams 55no, J. Ferrow 30no).

KETTON SPORTS lost to UPPINGHAM by 4 wkts

Ketton 114-8 (S. Mahmood 48, P. Rowe 32, T. Hynes 2-9, C. Bartram 2-22, A. Ashwin 2-36).

Uppingham 116-6 (A. Ashwin 25no, S. Hodson 24, N. Green 23, P. Rowe 4-18, J. Mathys 2-16).