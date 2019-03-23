RIP Ranu, a founder of Bharat Sports CC and devoted family man

Popular local cricketer Ranmaljibhai ‘Ranu’ Odedra has passed away aged 64.

Ranu was a founding father of Bharat Sports CC, an active senior member and a bedrock of the club and community. He had helped to develop the club in its early days and was always a guiding hand for the younger generation of players.

After putting his bat away, he took to golf and became a regular on the local circuit. The cricket club will be paying a tribute at tomorrow’s funeral (March 24).

A statement issued on behalf of the family read: “It is with deepest sadness & heartache that we inform you that Ranmaljibhai Odedra (Peterborough) passed away on 19th March 2019. Aged 64. He was sadly diagnosed late stage stomach cancer and taken from us too soon.

“Ranmal is the devoted son of Mrs Makiben and late Chhotujibhai Odedra, loving husband of Shobhnaben, fabulous father to Krishan and Nishant, wonderful father-in-law to Vandana, amazing brother to late Vijubhai, protective brother-in-law to Ushaben, adorable Kaka to Minesh, Roshni and Usha, doting ‘Dada’ to Rishi and Yash and a pillar of strength to the entire family and friends/community. Words cannot express how much he meant to so many people. He was one in a million! May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The funeral ceremony is tomorrow from 10.30am at 107A Eye Road, Peterborough PE1 4SG followed by crematorium rights at Peterborough Crematorium from noon.

The family kindly requests everyone to come back to the residence for prashad afterwards.

No flowers please. Instead the family request that you make a donation to Cancer Research in the box at the residence and crematorium.