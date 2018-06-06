REPORT: Hunts complete hat-trick as RAF have their wings clipped

Have your say

Hunts claimed a third straight T20 win of the summer yesterday (June 5).

Fresh from two wins over the Leicestershire Academy, Hunts travalled to Uxbridge to take on the RAF and emerged victorious by 56 runs.

Ketton Sports players Shakaar Mahmood (44), Zeeshan Manzoor (40) and Pete Rowe (38no) all made sizeable contributions to Hunts’ 181-5 as did Peterborough Town’s Kieran Judd (41no).

Joesh Mathys (Ketton Sports) returned the best bowling figures of 3-22 as the RAF were despetched for 125 in reply. Will Compton (Ketton Sports) and Stuart Dockerill (Castor) picked up two wickets apiece.

Scores

Hunts 181-5 (S. Mahmood 44, K. Judd 41no, Z. Manzoor 40, P. Rowe 38no)

RAF 125 (J. Mathys 3-22, W. Compton 2-20, S. Dockerill 2-22).