REPORT: Captain Bob steers Hunts to a big win

Have your say

Hunts have made a good start to the National Veterans Over 50s Cup with two wins from their opening three matches.

Win number two arrived at Bretton Gate this week (May 30) when Norfolk were routed by 71 runs.

Captain Bob Milne (Peterborough Town) batted throughout Hunts’ 45 overs for 77 not out, while Steve Best (Barnack) gave the innings late impetus by striking three sixes in his 64-ball 62 not out.

Hunts closed on 198-3 before despatching Norfolk for 127. Pete Waughman (Houghton & Wyton) took 4-14 with Richard Ewing (Bharat Sports) 2-18 bowling particularly well.

Hunts lost their opening game of the season to Suffolk, but then beat Northants easily.

RESULTS

HUNTS lost to SUFFOLK by 7 wkts

Hunts 159-8 (S. Best 35, G. Scotcher 31, P. Waughman 27no).

Suffolk 160-3 (P. Waughman 2-45).

HUNTS beat NORTHANTS by 3 wkts

Northants 128 (P. Waughman 3-17, A. Anthony 2-17, N. Andrews 2-40).

Hunts 131-7 (N. Andrews 45).

HUNTS beat NORFOLK by 71 runs

Hunts 198-3 (R. Milne 77no, S. Best 62no)

Norfolk 127 (P. Waughman 4-14, R. Ewing 2-18).