REPORT: Bourne beat Peterborough Town in a Jaidka Cup thriller

Bourne and Peterborough Town produced an explosive start to the 2018 Jaidka Cup at Bretton Gate last night (May 16)
Bourne won the T20 contest by nine runs after a match in which 349 runs were scored. The defeat isn’t fatal for the holders though as two teams qualify from a three-team group. Market Deeping enter the competition at Bourne next Wednesday (May 23).
Sam Evison (58), Carl Wilson (37) and Rob Bentley (29) scored the majority of Bourne’s 179-5 with Richard Kendall (3-29) bowling well for Town.
The home side started well in reply with Hassan Azad (41) and David Clarke (32) scoring well, but a superb knock of 61 from Lewis Bruce coudn’t quite make up for a mid-innings wobble. Bruce was caught on the boundary when 12 were needed from the final two balls.