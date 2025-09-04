Ramsey man stars for Cambs, important county ladies game at Bretton Gate, teams withdraw from Rutland League, plus the weekend fixtures

Ben Saunders batting for Cambs against Staffs at Bretton Gate. Photo Andy Dann

Ben Saunders of Ramsey CC starred as Cambridgeshire and Staffordshire fought out an exciting draw in a NCCA Eastern Division One clash at Peterborough Town CC.

Batting at number eight Saunders cracked 90 at Bretton Gate in the first innings and then a rapid 52 from just 37 balls in the second innings.

Staffs needed to win to retain their title and set Cambs a challenging 244 for victory on a final day interrupted by rain. Cambs, led by Saunders, accepted the challenge in the final session, but eventually the last pair had to bat out the final two over to secure a 4th draw in 4 games and 4th place in a 5-team division.

Town provided an excellent track again with Staffs scoring 227-8 and 291-7 with Cambs making 335 and then 224-9.

This Sunday Peterborough Town are again the hosts when a combined Beds/Hunts ladies team side takes on Suffolk in a Metro Bank One Day Cup Tier 3 Division 2 South match. It’s a 50-over match starting at 10.30am. This is a must-win match for Beds/Hunts if they want to progress to National Finals Day on September 21.

It’s also Hunts Youth League Finals Day at Upwood CC on Sunday. The scheduled games are: 9.45am: Under 15 Final – Nassington v Godmanchester Town. 9.45am: Under 11 Final – Peterborough Town v Waresley Wolves. 1.45pm Under 13 Final – Nassington v Godmanchester Town; 1.45pm Under 9 Finals: Newborough v Waresley Warriors, Newborough v Hemingford Park and Hemingford Park v Waresley Warriors.

Peterborough Town continue their bid for a 6th Division One title in the last 7 completed seasons at bottom club Oakham on Sunday. Town will probably need to win their final 3 games to overhaul Burghley Park at the top.

Town host neighbours Oundle Town in a Northants Premier Division clash on Saturday (11am). The teams are essentially battling for second place behind champions-elect Finedon.

Wisbech Town, Castor and Ramsey have all withdrawn from the Rutland League.

Key Saturday games

Northants Premier Division: Peterborough Town v Oundle Town.

Lincs Premier Division: Bourne v Spalding, Lindum v Burghley Park, Market Deeping v Grimsby.

Cambs Division One: Foxton Granta v Wisbech, Upwood v Ramsey.