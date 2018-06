Have your say

Bourne face two T20 semi-finals in three days this week.

They travel to Uppingham in the Stamford Charity Cup tonight (June 18) before hosting Wisbech in the Jaidka Cup on Wednesday (June 20).

Stamford Town are already through to the final of the Charity Cup, while Ramsey are waiting for the Jaidka Cup semi-final winners after knocking holders Peterborough Town out last week.