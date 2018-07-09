PREVIEW: Stamford AFC in county cup action

Stamford AFC have an early-season competitive fixture tonight (July 9) when hosting Grantham Town in the first round of the Lincs Senior Cup at the Zeeco Stadium (7.30pm).

The Daniels and the Gingerbreadmen both lost Evo Stik League play-off finals last season. Stamford’s summer action so far has been restricted to a 5-1 home defeat by Peterborugh United in a friendly last week, a scoreline that flattered Posh.

Stamford signed defender Josh Eggington after he impressed in that match. He should play tonight.

The winners of a tie which will be settled by penalties if level at 90 minutes, will face holders Gainsborough Trinity away at the Northolme.

Ticket prices are £8 adults, £4 concessions and £1 children (12-17).

It’s Peterborough Sports turn to host Posh in a pre-season friendly tomorrow (July 10).