PREVIEW: Sayer brothers could be the key to Peterborough Town’s chances of success

New-look Peterborough Town are convinced they will remain a top three side in the Northants Premier Division.

Town have lost potentially 100 wickets with the departures from Bretton Gate of pace ace Joe Dawborn and spin king Paul McMahon, but skipper David Clarke remains positive.

Peterborough Town fast bowler David Sayer is fit and firing.

He points to the return of Leicestershire first-class player Rob Sayer, the improvement in fitness of Rob’s fast-bowling younger brother David Sayer and a strengthened batting line-up led once more by dynamic opener Asim Butt as reasons for confidence.

Town have also signed Cambridge University squad member Vansh Bajaj and Ramsey seam bowler Mark Edwards.

“Rob will be a top-class all-rounder at this level, while David’s return to fitness is like signing another player,” Clarke said.

“The spin bowling remains strong with Rob and Lewis Bruce, while there’s a great opportunity for the likes of Mark Edwards, Mohammed Danyaal and Jamie Smith to step up now that Joe Dawborn has gone.

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke.

“And if anything the batting looks stronger. We should consistently score runs so I’m confident we will make the top three and maybe do even better.

“The target is always to win the league even with a vastly different side.

“The usual suspects, champions Old Northamptonians and Finedon, will be challengers, while Oundle also look strong.”

Oundle’s recruitment has caught the eye, particularly the arrival of James Kettleborough, arguably the competition’s best batsman to supplement the experience and quality of another professional Ben Smith.

Town open their season at Rushden on April 28, when Oundle host Brixworth.