PREVIEW: Peterborough Town thriving on a mighty challenge, another big Bank Holiday weekend for Bourne

Peterborough Town are enjoying the challenge of maintaining a strong Northants Premier Division reputation in the most trying of circumstances.

Points deductions, injuries to key players, unavailabilities and the loss of form of important men have all troubled Town this summer and yet they remain unbeaten in the top flight ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Geddington (May 26).

David Clarke on his way to 123 for Peterborough Town against Horton House last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

A 20-point deduction for missing a pre-season league meeting has now been reduced to 10 following an appeal and they are fifth in the standings. But without it they would be sitting pretty in second.

“Considering what’s been going on, I’ve been pleased with how the players have performed,” Town skipper David Clarke stated.

“We’re using the points deduction as motivation. It would be a great achievement to finish high in the league when we’ve given everyone else a 10-point start.

“We played well without winning against a negative Horton House team last weekend, but we have a much tougher game this week. Geddington have picked up three players who helped Rushton finish second last season.

“But it’s a great place to play cricket and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Predictably there is an availability issue as opening bowler Mark Edwards is on holiday.

Richard Kendall is expected to replace him, although there is a possibility former Cambs skipper Lewis Bruce will make a rare appearance.

Clarke will be hoping star batsman Asim Butt and fast bowler David Sayer improve on a slow start to the campaign.

Town off-spinner Matt Milner is in the Hunts squad to face Leicestershire Academy in two T20 games at Ramsey on Sunday (May 27).

It’s a big Bank Holiday weekend again for Bourne who face the current top two in the Lincs Premier Division. Bourne host second-placed Grimsby in the league at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow (noon) before facing leaders Bracebridge Heath in a Winkworth Cup T20 semi-final at Sleaford CC on Monday (May 28). Boston and Grimsby contest the other semi-final with the final scheduled for 4.30pm. Bourne are the holders.

Ramsey, March Town and Wisbech play two Cambs Division One games over the weekend. Rmasey host Wisbech at Cricketfield Lane on Monday (12.30pm) after travelling to title fancies Eaton Socon tomorrow.

MAIN WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, May 26

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Geddington v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Rushton.

Division Two (noon): Peterborough Town 2nds v Kislingbury.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(noon): Boston v Market Deeping, Bourne v Grimsby.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Eaton Socon v Ramsey, Godmanchester v Wisbech, March v Foxton.

Division Two (12.30pm): Stamford Town v St Giles, St Ives v Ufford Park, Thriplow v Castor.

Sunday, May 27

UNICORNS T20

Group 3 (11am & 2pm): Norfolk v Cambs (Manor Park).

COUNTY FRIENDLY

T20 double header (from 11am): Hunts v Leicestershire Academy (at Ramsey).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Oundle v Grantham, Barnack v King’s Keys, Weldon v Peterborough Town.

Monday, May 28

WINKWORTH CUP

Semi-finals (10.30 & 1.30pm): Boston v Grimsby, Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, (followed by final).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Kimbolton v March, Ramsey v Wisbech.