PREVIEW: Peterborough Town threatened by early exit from Jaidka Cup

Holders Peterborough Town are in danger of making an early exit from the 2018 Jaidka Cup.

Town are involved in a winner-take-all group match at Market Deeping tonight (May 30, 6pm). Both teams have already lost to Bourne, but tonight’s winners will join them in the semi-final.

Town are without in-form batsman Alex Mitchell tonight, but reclusive all-rounder Lewis Bruce is due to play.

Wisbech are also due to take on King’s Keys at Harecroft Road. Wisbech lost to Ramsey in their opening group match so they have to win. King’s Keys have yet to play a game. They are due to take on Ramsey next Wednesday (June 6).