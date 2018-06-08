PREVIEW: Peterborough Town have been great so far, but they can get even better, big game at the bottom for Market Deeping, local derby at Ufford Park

Peterborough Town’s remarkable season can get even better according to skipper David Clarke.

The city side were written off in many quarters after losing star players in the close season and when key winter recruit Rob Sayer picked up a bad injury after just one summer appearance.

David Sayer in action for Peterborough Town against Brixworth last weekend.

But Town are sitting proudly in second in the Northants Premier Division (they’d be top without a harsh points deduction) and last weekend made progress into an area final of the prestigious National Club KO competition.

Town now face a run of four away trips in five Premier Division matches, starting with a win/lose 50-over game at newly-promoted Brigstock tomorrow (June 9).

“If we can keep in touch at the top until Rob Sayer is back and Lewis Bruce starts playing regularly we will have a great chance of success,” Clarke stated.

“To achieve the results we have without that calibre of player is a great achievement, but we have to keep it going.

“Brigstock are new to the Premier Division, but they can’t be taken lightly. They’ve done well so far and hadn’t lost until last weekend.

“Like most clubs at this level, they have a couple of outstanding individuals.”

Ricardo Vasconcelos, a South African with a Portuguese passport, is the main man at Brigstock. He’s the back-up wicket-keeper at Northamptonshire and last weekend played for the first-team. He even took five wickets for Brigstock last Saturday.

Town have named an unchanged side after last weekend’s demolition of Brixworth at Bretton Gate.

The city side did have a chance of handing a debut to a high-profile local player, but that possibility is now on the back burner.

Town slipped to the bottom of Rutland Division One last weekend. They will hope to climb by beating Northants League rivals Oundle at Bretton Gate on Sunday (June 10, 1pm).

Oundle seek their first Premier Division win of the season when hosting Rushden tomorrow (noon) when Market Deeping face a crunch game towards the bottom of the Lincs Premier Division at Alford.

Deeping are a point and a place outside the relegation zone. Alford are just below them. Bourne host Lincoln at the Abbey Lawans (noon).

Top local Cambs League game tomorrow is at Ufford Park when Stamford Town are the visitors for a Division Two match. Stamford will be without star man Zak Chappell as he is back in the Leicestershire squad.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, June 9

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Brigstock v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Rushden.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(noon): Alford v Market Deeping, Bourne v Lincoln.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): March v Ramsey, Wisbech v Eaton Socon.

Division Two (12.30pm): Huntingdon v Castor, Ufford Park v Stamford Town.

Sunday, June 10

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One (1pm): Barnack v Weldon, Bourne v King’s Keys, Ketton Sports v Wisbech Town, Peterborough Town v Oundle Town.