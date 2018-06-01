PREVIEW: Peterborough Town face a change of pace, Market Deeping need to arrest a slide, Ufford Park seek a return to the summit

Peterborough Town enter new Northants Premier Division territory tomorrow (June 2) when they tackle Brixworth at Bretton Gate (noon) in a win/lose 50-over game.

The top flight will truly reward all-round excellence this season as half of the fixtures will be played under strict first-class one-day rules with the other half sticking to a traditional formula which includes drawn games.

16 year-old off-spinner Mohammed Saif is set for an extended run in the Peterborough Town first team.

Town supported the change of format and they believe win/lose cricket could suit them. The city side are currently second in the top flight after a partially successful appeal against a pre-season points deduction. They have been handed back 10 of the 20 points originally taken off them.

“We have 11 games of win/lose cricket now which we are looking forward to,” Town skipper David Clarke stated. “Teams often try and block out for a draw against us so hopefully we can make the change of format work in our favour.

“We’ve been good in the traditional format so far. The lads have really stuck together and worked hard to make sure we haven’t missed some star players too much.

“We’re sort of happy with the 10 points back, but if the league are admitting they made a mistake in deducting points at all, maybe we should have all the points returned? It’s something we are looking at.”

Town’s problem this Saturday against a Brixworth side struggling near the foot of the table could be finding the necessary five bowlers.

Opening bowler Mark Edwards is away, specialist limited overs bowler Richard Kendall is unavailable and Leicestershire all-rounder Rob Sayer remains on the injury list.

There’s a chance former Cambs skipper Lewis Bruce could return but 16 year-old off spinner Mohammed Saif is sure to be given another chance at first-team level.

Town play a third round tie in the National Club Championship at reigning Home Counties Premier League champions Henley on Sunday.

Their scheduled Northants T20 cup tie with Wollaston has been moved to Finedon CC on June 17 when they will also play the home club.

Oundle are in Northants T20 action on Sunday when travelling to Brixworth. Oundle travel to Wollaston for a Premier Division match tomorrow when opener James Kettleborough will seek his fourth successive ton in the competition.

Market Deeping seek to arrest a slide down the Lincs Premier Division table caused by three straight defeats when hosting Woodhall Spa tomorrow (noon). Bourne, who won a Premier Division game for the first time last weekend, are at Scunthorpe.

Ufford Park will attempt to regain top spot in Cambs Division Two by beating Thriplow at home tomorrow (12.30pm), while Castor and Stamford entertain Southill Park and new leaders Blunham respectively.

LEADING WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY, June 2

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division (noon): Peterborough Town v Brixworth, Wollaston v Oundle.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(noon): Market Deeping v Woodhall Spa, Scunthorpe v Bourne.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Foxton v Wisbech, Saffron Walden v March.

Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v Southill Park, Stamford Town v Blunham, Ufford Park v Thriplow.

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

NATIONAL CLUB KO

Third round (1pm): Henley v Peterborough Town.

NORTHANTS T20 CUP

Pool 3 (1pm): Brixworth v Oundle Town.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One (1pm): Barnack v Grantham, Oundle v Weldon, Wisbech v Bourne.