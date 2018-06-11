PREVIEW: Neighbourly battle starts a bumper week of T20 action

Have your say

Bourne seek a fourth T20 win of the season over neighbours Market Deeping in the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Shield tonight (June 11).

The teams have already clashed in the Winkworth Cup, Stamford Charity Cup and the Jaidka Cup with Bourne victorious on every occasion. Deeping did win the Lincs Premier Division clash between the sides in April.

Tonight’s match at the Abbey Lawns (6pm) starts a bumper week of T20 action. Ufford Park host King’s Keys and Uppingham entertain Stamford Town in tonight’s other Shield quarter-finals.

Stamford Town are also in action in a Stamford Charity Cup semi-final at Ketton Sports tomorrow (June 12), a match brought forward as Stamfor are hosting a seven-a-side competition next week.

And on Wednesday (June 13) it’s the semi-finals of the Jaidka Cup between Bourne and Wisbech, and Ramsey and Peterborough Town.

FIXTURES

Monday, June 11

STAMFORD SHIELD

Quarter-finals

Bourne v Market Deeping, Ufford Park v King’s Keys, Uppingham v Stamford Town

Tuesday, June 12

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-final

Ketton Sports v Stamford Town

Wednesday, June 13

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-finals

Bourne v Wisbech Town, Ramsey v Peterborough Town.